Nigeria: David Mark Quits PDP, Gives Reason

David Mark, a former President of the Nigerian Senate and stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced his resignation from the party, citing deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences.

In a letter dated June 27, 2025, David Mark said the party has been reduced to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.

The politician, who served as the President of the Senate from 2007 to 2015, expressed his disappointment with the party's current state.

He said despite his efforts to rebuild, reconcile, and reposition the party, the PDP lost its way.

He added that his decision to resign came after wide consultations with his family, friends, and political associates.

David Mark also announced via his resignation letter that he was joining the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movement in Nigeria, a move he said would contribute to the collective effort to rescue the nation and preserve its democracy.

The former senator's departure from the PDP is seen as a significant blow to the party, given his stature and influence in Nigerian politics.

David Mark's resignation is likely to have far-reaching implications for the PDP, which has been grappling with internal conflicts and leadership challenges.

The party's ability to attract and retain top members has been called into question, and David Mark's departure may embolden others to follow suit.

The news of Mark's resignation has sent shockwaves through the Nigerian political landscape, with many stakeholders and observers weighing in on the implications of his decision.

As the PDP grapples with its internal challenges, the party's leadership will need to take decisive action to restore confidence and rebuild the party's reputation.

Meanwhile, David Mark was early Wednesday named the new interim national chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a political platform adopted by the Atiku Abubakar-led opposition coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

June 27, 2025

The Chairman

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ward 1, Otukpo, Otukpo Local Government Area, Benue State.

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION FROM THE PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP)

I bring warm greetings to you and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otukpo Ward 1, and by extension, to the entire Benue State and Nigeria. I write to formally inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the party with Immediate effect.

You may recall that over the years, I have remained firm and deeply committed to the ideals of the PDP. Even when nearly all stakeholders departed the party following our loss in the 2015 presidential election, I pledged to remain the last man standing.

I have worked steadfastly to rebulld, reconcile, and reposition the party, efforts which without sounding immodest helped restore the PDP to national relevance and made it once again a party of choice for many Nigerians.

However, recent events marked by deepening divisions, persistent leadership crisis, and irreconcilable differences have reduced the party to a shadow of its former self, subjecting it to public ridicule.

After wide consultations with my family, friends, and political associates, I have resolved to join the National Coalition of Political Opposition Movemert in Nigeria as part of the collective effort to rescue our nation and preserve our hard-earned democracy.

Thank you, and may God bless you.

Sincerely,

Senator (Dr) David A. B. Mark, GCON, FNIM, FNIPR,