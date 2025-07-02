Liberia to Host First Ifbb-Approved Bodybuilding Seminar This Week

Monrovia — Liberia will host its first-ever International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB)-approved seminar from July 4-6, 2025. The event, titled "The Science of Bodybuilding & Posing," marks a significant milestone for the country's fitness and bodybuilding community.

The three-day seminar aims to equip local athletes, coaches, gym owners, and fitness enthusiasts with internationally recognized training in bodybuilding science, nutrition, posing, and competition readiness.

Organized by Junda Morris, President of the Liberia Bodybuilding & Fitness Association, in collaboration with Princess Shathy, the seminar is officially sanctioned by the IFBB and supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Morris said the goal of the event is to bridge the gap between Liberia's passion for fitness and the lack of access to formal training and international exposure.

"This is not just a seminar; it's a movement to impact an entire industry and open doors for the next generation of champions," Morris stated. "We believe Liberia deserves a place on the global bodybuilding stage, and this seminar is the first step in creating that platform."

According to Morris, the seminar will be inclusive, targeting participants at all levels--from beginners to experienced athletes. Topics will include training periodization, safe exercise techniques, advanced posing, peak-week preparation, symmetry evaluation, and IFBB competition standards.

"Trainers and gym owners will also benefit by gaining new tools to elevate fitness standards across Liberia," she said.

A key highlight of the event will be the participation of IFBB Pro Athlete Godwin Frimpong. Organizers say Frimpong's presence will provide both technical guidance and inspiration, reinforcing the seminar's credibility and Liberia's growing status in the West African fitness community.

"This seminar is about building a long-term foundation," Morris added. "It's about education, empowerment, and putting Liberia on the map in the international bodybuilding scene."

The event is expected to draw participants from across the country and the region. It also forms part of ongoing efforts to professionalize the sport locally and develop structured pathways for Liberian athletes to compete at higher levels.