Liberian Midfielder Jessica Quachie Signs With England-Based Sisusports Management

Monrovia — Liberian midfielder Jessica Quachie has signed with Sisusports Management, a UK-based football agency known for developing talent across Europe and beyond.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by Quachie's current club, Real Muja, marking a major step forward in her career and a notable moment for the advancement of women's football in Liberia.

Sisusports Management, headquartered in England, focuses on guiding footballers from emerging markets through career development, contract negotiations, branding, and international club placements.

Quachie, who plays for Real Muja and the Liberia Women's National Team, attracted the attention of the agency through her standout performances. Known for her strong ball control, tactical awareness, and key assists, Quachie has emerged as one of the country's top female midfielders.

Real Muja, a third division club in Liberia, praised the signing as a breakthrough for both the player and women's football in the country. The club emphasized its role in nurturing young talent, having previously developed players such as Emmanuel Sieh, Sam Vasco Sumo, and Emmanuel Fully, who have achieved success locally and abroad.

Club President Sekou Munuba welcomed the news, describing Quachie as a role model for aspiring female athletes.

"Jessica Quachie embodies the skill, determination, and professionalism we look for. We are excited to see an agency like Sisusports step in to guide her career and open doors to international opportunities that match her talent," Munuba said.

The partnership is expected to expand Quachie's exposure to international clubs and competitions, potentially placing her on a path toward professional leagues in Europe. It also signals growing global interest in Liberian female footballers.

Real Muja expressed hope that the signing will inspire other female players in Liberia to pursue football at a higher level and draw more attention to the women's game in the country.