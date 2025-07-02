Liberian Football Academy Athletes Praise Training and Academic Support

Monrovia — Athletes at the Professional Football Academy (PFA) in Monrovia have expressed satisfaction with the progress they have made after seven months of intensive training.

The academy, founded in November 2024 by Liberia's Sports Ambassador Alioune Kebe, has been providing consistent football development and academic support to young athletes.

Alpha Abdullah Jarlo, captain of the PFA senior team and a student at the University of Liberia, commended the academy for helping players improve their skills and physical fitness.

"The training we've undergone here at our academy is very good because everyone has gained more skills," Jarlo said. "It has helped us improve in physical fitness, ball possession, and perfect shots on target. We hope to continue gaining more experience as we train."

Jarlo noted that prior to joining the academy, many of the players lacked advanced skills. However, he said, seven months of structured training, including regular test matches with other academy teams, have resulted in noticeable improvements. He called for more friendly matches to help build team experience.

In addition to sports training, the academy also prioritizes academics. Jarlo emphasized that Ambassador Kebe is actively involved in the athletes' education, covering tuition costs and requiring regular grade sheet reviews by academy staff.

"In the area of our classroom education, Ambassador Kebe is playing a key role in sponsorship and good healthcare," Jarlo said. "We're grateful for his kindness and generosity."

He encouraged fellow players to remain focused on both their athletic training and academic studies.