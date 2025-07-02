Nigeria: ICPC Quizzes Lagos Council Chairman Over Alleged Corruption

2 July 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has confirmed the arrest and interrogation of the Chairman of Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Muibi Folawiyo, over allegations of gross corruption.

ICPC spokesperson, Dr. Demola Bakare, disclosed the development to newsmen, stating that Folawiyo is being investigated for alleged massive theft, diversion of public funds for personal use, and failure to follow due process.

"He was arrested at the council secretariat on 42 Broad Street, Lagos, after repeatedly ignoring invitations which he acknowledged," Bakare said.

"He is currently in our custody. He was arrested by a team from the ICPC Headquarters for the aforementioned reasons but has since been granted administrative bail. He is expected to report back today as the investigation continues."

