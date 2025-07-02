Liberia: Local NGO Donates Food and Supplies to Harper Central Prison On 15th Anniversary

HARPER — In a gesture of solidarity aimed at alleviating harsh prison conditions, the local humanitarian group Women of Substance has donated essential food and non-food items to the Harper Central Prison as part of its 15th-anniversary celebration.

The donation included bags of rice, red palm oil, farina, beans, pepper, sanitary pads, and soap--items meant to ease the prison's ongoing food shortages and improve living conditions for inmates. The gesture highlights growing civil society support for Liberia's strained correctional system.

"We are aware of the difficulties faced by inmates here," said Patricia Nugba, president of Women of Substance, during the handover ceremony. "Providing nutritious food is one of the most urgent needs, and we hope this donation brings some relief during this critical time."

The donation was welcomed by prison officials, who continue to grapple with overcrowding and inconsistent food supply.

"We are extremely grateful," said Superintendent Theodore Harmon. "This supply will help feed many inmates over the next month. It's a tremendous help, especially given our current food shortages."

Harper Central Prison, like many facilities across Liberia, often relies on intermittent government rations and outside aid to meet basic inmate needs. Harmon said inmates currently receive only one meal per day due to limited resources.

One inmate, who asked not to be named, expressed appreciation for the donation.

"Today, the rice tasted like freedom," the inmate said. "We've been surviving on very little. This help means a lot. We feel seen and cared for."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia NGO By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In an interview with The Liberian Investigator, Esther Fakai, spokesperson for Women of Substance, shared that the group was founded in 2010 by socially conscious women--many of whom worked with the Danish Refugee Council--who saw a gap in humanitarian service following the departure of several international NGOs.

"We came together to offer humanitarian services at a time when national and international NGOs were scarce," Fakai said.

The organization primarily focuses on health, hygiene, and civic education, with a special emphasis on adolescent sexual health and teenage pregnancy prevention. It has conducted numerous outreach programs in schools and communities throughout Maryland County.

However, Fakai and Nugba acknowledged that the organization has struggled to secure partnerships and funding due to the absence of formal incorporation documents. They called on individuals, institutions, and potential partners to support their mission, noting that the group is open to donations and collaborations.

Superintendent Harmon, meanwhile, renewed calls for broader assistance from both government and non-governmental actors.

"This facility faces numerous challenges--from lack of stationery and computers to inadequate food and personnel," he said. "Support like this from Women of Substance is a beacon of hope."