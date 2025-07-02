Liberia: Jessica Quachie Signs With UK's Sisu Sports, Eyes European Football Move

Published: July 2, 2025

MONROVIA - Rising Liberian football sensation Jessica Quachie is on the verge of a major breakthrough in her career after signing with leading English agency Sisu Sports Management Ltd., setting the stage for a potential move to Europe.

Sisu Sports confirmed the signing Tuesday via its official Instagram page, welcoming the 18-year-old midfielder and Real Muja standout as one of Liberia's brightest talents.

"We are super excited to have Liberia's top talent, Jessica Quachie, join the Sisu family," the agency wrote. "Jessica is a product of Real Muja, and the attacker has been tearing up the Liberian league as well as starring for her national team. Watch this space for Jessica's next move."

Founded in 2013 by FIFA-licensed and English FA-registered agent Lindi Ngwenya, Sisu Sports Management has built a reputation for nurturing talent from underserved markets, with a focus on African football, smaller European leagues, and women's football. The agency represented 12 players at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, underscoring its growing influence in the women's game.

Quachie, a native of West Point in Monrovia, began playing football at age six on the dusty streets of her community. Her talent was spotted in 2015 by scouts from the Monrovia Football Academy, where she later enrolled and honed her skills through academic and athletic training.

In July 2024, Quachie joined powerhouse club Determine Girls on a half-season loan ahead of the CAF Women's Champions League qualifiers and the Liberian Football Association's Upper Women's League season. Her performances in the August qualifiers in Sierra Leone earned her the tournament's Most Valuable Player honor.

Quachie made her mark on the international stage in 2020 with the Liberia U-20 squad during friendlies against Morocco. She earned her first senior team call-up in December 2023 and made her senior debut in May 2025, playing a vital role in Liberia's 3-1 win over Guinea-Bissau at the Mano River Union Female Tournament, which the Lone Star went on to win.

Just two months ago, she was named Most Valuable Female Player by the Sports Writers Association of Liberia (SWAL) following a standout season in which she helped Determine Girls clinch their fifth LFA Women's Upper League title.