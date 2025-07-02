Liberia: LWSC, Public Works Launch $1.5m Water Project for 2,500 Monrovia Households

PAYNESVILLE — The Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC), in partnership with the Ministry of Public Works and the World Bank, on Tuesday launched a $1.5 million emergency water project aimed at connecting 2,500 households across Greater Monrovia.

The launch event, held in the Omega community, marked a major step toward expanding access to safe and reliable drinking water for urban communities in Paynesville, Bushrod Island, Central Monrovia, and Southern Paynesville.

The initiative forms part of the broader Liberia Urban Resilience Project (LURP), a six-year government and World Bank-backed program to strengthen urban infrastructure, improve service delivery, and boost climate resilience.

"This project is a critical intervention to ensure access to safe water for thousands of households in Greater Monrovia," said Gabriel Flaboe, LURP project coordinator. "By extending water infrastructure, we aim to reduce waterborne diseases, improve sanitation, and promote healthier communities."

The $1.49 million contract was awarded to Tengda Construction Ltd., a firm with experience in water and sewer infrastructure development. Construction is expected to begin immediately, with completion projected within months.

Water Is Life -- But Not Free

Speaking at the launch, LWSC Managing Director Mohammed Ali stressed that although the project expands water access, it does not provide free water. Households will be billed based on usage, with the tariff set at 80 Liberian cents per gallon.

"Water is life, but it is not free," Ali said. "The tariff covers the cost of treatment, pumping, and delivery. We want the public to understand that affordable service must also be sustainable."

He cautioned against misconceptions surrounding World Bank-funded projects. "The water that flows into your homes comes at a cost. We must all work together to ensure bills are paid and the service continues uninterrupted."

Community Applause and Local Cooperation

Community leaders at the event praised the project as long overdue and pledged support for its successful implementation.

"We are overwhelmed by this blessing," said Mrs. Boley, a leader from the Omega community. "Having clean water at home will transform our lives. We promise to cooperate with LWSC and the contractors."

LWSC and LURP officials emphasized that community involvement is essential to the project's success and called on residents to assist in safeguarding the infrastructure during and after installation.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Service Delivery

Deputy Minister for Administration at the Ministry of Public Works, A. Samuka Dunnoh, who represented Minister Roland Giddings, reaffirmed the government's commitment to delivering basic services and improving urban living standards.

"This project reflects our pledge to enhance the quality of life for Liberians," Dunnoh said. "Access to safe, affordable water is a key priority under the national development plan."

He also praised the World Bank's partnership and highlighted other ongoing efforts in flood control, road construction, and sanitation as part of Liberia's urban resilience strategy.

A Push Against Waterborne Disease

Reducing waterborne illnesses such as cholera and typhoid is a central goal of the project. Many households in Monrovia currently rely on unsafe water sources, putting public health at risk.

By connecting homes directly to LWSC's treated water supply, the project is expected to significantly improve hygiene and reduce disease transmission. LWSC is also working with the Ministry of Health to conduct public education campaigns on safe water usage.

Tengda Construction Ltd. will begin laying pipelines, installing meters, and creating household connections immediately. All 2,500 connections are expected to be completed within a few months.

"This is a transformational moment for the people of Paynesville and Greater Monrovia," said LWSC's Ali. "We are committed to transparency, technical quality, and community engagement throughout the process."

The emergency water project is part of a larger vision under LURP to build a more resilient and inclusive urban future. Upcoming phases will focus on infrastructure upgrades, flood mitigation, and urban planning to ensure long-term sustainability.