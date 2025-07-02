Liberia: Paris FC Promoted to LFA Second Division After Historic Win in Zwedru

2 July 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin Dolo

Published: July 2, 2025

ZWEDRU - In a landmark achievement for southeastern Liberia, Paris FC has become the first club from Grand Gedeh County to secure promotion to the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Second Division, following a narrow 1-0 victory over SUSA FC in the final of the 2025 LFA National Third Division Playoff.

The historic win came Sunday at the Albert T. White Stadium in Zwedru, marking the first time a Grand Gedeh-based club will compete at the second tier of Liberian football.

Paris FC was originally slated to face Wein Town FC of Sinoe County in the final. However, Wein Town was disqualified after being found guilty of fielding ineligible players during their semifinal win over SUSA FC, allowing SUSA to advance to the final by default.

Paris capitalized on the opportunity, edging SUSA FC with a lone goal to seal their place in the Second Division.

The result extends a growing trend in the National Third Division Playoff: for the third straight year, the host county has produced the champion. Since the format change in 2021, three rural counties--Bong, Nimba, and now Grand Gedeh--have won the tournament when given home advantage. The only exception came in 2022, when Montserrado County's Paynesville FC triumphed in Grand Bassa.

This year's outcome also continues Montserrado County's recent slump, marking the second consecutive year its clubs have failed to win the playoff despite a legacy of dominance at the lower-tier level.

Paris FC's success signals a major boost for football development in southeastern Liberia, an area historically underrepresented in the national football hierarchy. The club's rise to the Second Division is being hailed as a breakthrough moment for the region.

National Third Division Champions (Since Format Change):

2021 - Bong Rangers (Bong County)

2022 - Paynesville FC (Montserrado County)

2023 - Discoveries FC (Montserrado County)

2024 - Gompa FC (Nimba County)

2025 - Paris FC (Grand Gedeh County)

