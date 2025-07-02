Liberia: President Boakai Names New Leaders to 'Drive Reform' in Telecoms and Education

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr. has announced key appointments within the Liberia's telecommunications and education sectors.

Honorable Clarence Massaquoi has been appointed Acting Chairman of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), replacing the suspended Acting Chairperson Abdullah L. Kamara.

The President expressed confidence that Massaquoi will bring integrity, diligence, and loyalty to the role, tasked with steering the vital telecommunications regulatory body during this critical period.

Simultaneously, Dr. Augurie Stevens, currently Vice President for Academic Support Services at African Methodist Episcopal University, has been appointed Acting Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS).

This appointment follows a unanimous recommendation by the MCSS Council, reflecting strong confidence in Dr. Stevens' capacity to lead the city's largest public school system.

Dr. Stevens' transition also involves concluding her service on the Board of the National Commission on Higher Education, where she was recognized for her valuable contributions to advancing Liberia's higher education landscape. President Boakai encouraged her to continue that standard of excellence in her new role overseeing basic education.

According to an executive Mansion release the appointments are part of President Boakai's broader vision to reform institutions by placing competent and trusted leaders in positions critical to Liberia's development. The changes take effect immediately.

The President further urged all government officials to uphold values of diligence, professionalism, integrity, and loyalty as they serve the nation.