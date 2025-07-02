Tanzania Cherishes Global Fund's Support Against Malaria, TB, HIV

Dodoma — THE Global Fund has pledged its continuous support to Tanzania saying it will provide financial resources for the procurement of medicines and enhancement of health services delivery in the country.

The aid is aimed at strengthening the fight against Malaria, Tuberculosis (TB), and HIV/AIDS in Tanzania by improving health services and access to medicines, equipment, and medical supplies.

This was disclosed in a discussion between Tanzania's Minister for Health, Jenista Mhagama, and the Head of Grant Management at the Global Fund, Edwin Edington, in a meeting held in Dodoma on Tuesday, 1st July, 2025.

According to Minister Mhagama, their discussion aimed at addressing various health sector issues in the country with the goal of fulfilling President Samia Suluhu Hassan's vision of ensuring that citizens have access to quality health services within their communities.

"The fund has played a key role in facilitating access to health commodities, including medicines, equipment, and medical supplies, and with this, Tanzania will continue cooperating with them," she noted.

The Global Fund invests more than 5bn US dollars a year to defeat HIV, TB and malaria and ensure a healthier, safer, more equitable future for all.