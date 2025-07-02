Liberia: Lawmakers Express Concerns Over House Speaker Koon's 'Continued Absence' From Session

2 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Weedee-Conway

Monrovia — Lawmakers in the House of Representatives have expressed growing concern over the prolonged absence of Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon from legislative sessions.

Speaker Koon has reportedly missed more than six consecutive sittings, raising questions about his leadership and the impact of his absence on the House's ability to conduct essential legislative business.

As the head of the House and the entire Legislature, the Speaker's consistent participation is critical to managing the legislative agenda and ensuring smooth operations.

His absence during the 14th day sitting of the second session of the second quarter of the 55th Legislature, held just two weeks ago, intensified these concerns.

While Speaker Koon has been seen occasionally in his Capitol Building office, he has not appeared in the official chambers during formal sessions. There has been no official explanation provided for his absence, including his recent trip to neighboring Guinea.

Several lawmakers voiced their frustration. Bong County District 5 Representative Eugene Kollie said, "The Speaker's absence is not just a personal matter -- it's a matter of public service. We need our leaders to be present and involved, especially as we make decisions that affect millions of Liberians."

Gbarpolu County District 2 Representative Luther Collins called for transparency, stating, "The Liberian people deserve assurance that their representatives are operating within a fully functioning government. We hope to see the Speaker return to the floor soon and resume his responsibilities."

