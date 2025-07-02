Liberia: House Considers Budgetary Increment Amid Calls for Accountability and Reform

Monrovia — In a move to address the deteriorating state of higher education in Liberia, the House of Representatives has unanimously voted to summon administrators of the University of Liberia and other public tertiary institutions to justify proposed increases in their annual budgetary allocations.

The decision was prompted by a communication from Montserrado County District #1 Representative Yatu Rugie Barry, who urged her colleagues to support a substantial increase in the University of Liberia's budget--from the current US$33 million to US$45 million, representing a proposed US$12 million increment.

In her communication, read during the 14th day sitting of the second session of the second quarter of the 55th Legislature, Rep. Barry painted a grim picture of conditions at the University. She cited dilapidated infrastructure, inadequate access to basic utilities and laboratory equipment, overcrowded classrooms, and the lack of safe transportation for students.

"These conditions represent not only a failure to meet national development goals but also a clear violation of Liberia's constitutional and international obligations," Barry stated, referencing constitutional provisions mandating the promotion of quality education and the right to knowledge.

Responding to Barry's appeal, the House agreed to broaden the scope of the inquiry to include other public universities and community colleges such as Tubman University in Maryland County, Grand Bassa University in Buchanan, Nimba County Community College, Bomi County Community College, and Lofa County Community College.

The expansion of the probe was backed by arguments from Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas Goshua and Bong County District #2 Representative James Kolleh, who emphasized the need for equity and accountability across all state-run higher education institutions.

As part of the process, the leadership of these institutions will be required to appear before the Committees on Education and Ways, Means, Finance, and Development Planning to provide comprehensive reports detailing the use of previous budgetary allocations and to justify the requested increases.

While many lawmakers welcomed the push for increased funding, the move also triggered broader discussions on the need for transparency, financial discipline, and institutional reform within Liberia's public education sector.

"We cannot continue to pour money into broken systems without accountability. This is about the future of our children, and we must ensure that every dollar counts," one lawmaker said during Tuesday's session.

The House's action comes amid mounting public frustration over the poor quality of higher education in the country. Students have repeatedly staged protests against substandard learning environments, while faculty and staff have frequently gone on strike over salary arrears and lack of resources.

With public scrutiny intensifying, the House's probe is being viewed as a critical intervention aimed at repositioning Liberia's public universities as hubs of excellence, innovation, and national pride.

The outcome of the upcoming hearings, scheduled to take place within the next two weeks, is expected to shape not only the 2026 national budget but also drive long-overdue educational policy reforms essential to reviving Liberia's struggling higher education system.