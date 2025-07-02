Liberia: Gasoline Coupon Delay Sparks Heated Argument Among Lawmakersby Emmanuel Weedee-Conway

2 July 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Weedee-Conway

A heated argument erupted Tuesday, July 1, 2025 on the floor of the House of Representatives over delays in the issuance of gasoline coupons to lawmakers, nearly resulting in a physical altercation between co-presiding Sekou Kanneh and Bong County District #3 Representative Josiah Marvin Cole.

Tension flared during the regular session when several lawmakers expressed frustration over what they described as an "unjustified delay" in the distribution of fuel coupons, which are used to facilitate their transportation and legislative duties.

The situation escalated when Representative Cole, visibly agitated, accused the House's leadership of hoarding the coupons or selectively distributing them.

As lawmakers, including Eugene Kollie of Bong County District #5, expressed their frustration over the claim of a nine-month delay in the issuance of gasoline coupons.

And as they spoke across the floor in frustration, one of the lawmakers remarked, slamming a desk: What kind of nonsense is this? We are being treated like beggars in our own right."

Another member fired back, accusing colleagues of being ungrateful and politicizing a logistical issue. The war of words quickly turned personal as Rep. Cole, who initially began expressing his frustration on the floor moved up to the presiding desk. And amid exchange of words for words, co-presiding Kanneh went out of anger and control jumped from his seat in an attempt to join in a physical fight with Rep. Cole.

The situation prompted one of the sergeant-at-arms and a group of lawmakers to step in to separate the two members in their aggressive posture.

Deputy Speaker and presiding officer of the day, Thomas Panger Fallah, was forced to call the session to order and cautioned members against resorting to violence or public embarrassment.

Deputy Speaker Fallah, also in a vexing mood, took several minutes to warn Rep. Cole against repeated acts of always disrespecting his gable.

"I have the gable and you must respect this gable. Do not push me to exercise this gable against you to ask you out of session, please..."

This is not the first time lawmakers have clashed over logistical support and entitlements.

However, today's near-physical fight underscores growing tension within the Lower House amid concerns over administrative delays in the issuance of gasoline distribution.

