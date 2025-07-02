Liberia: 'Uphold Your Vision, Resilience, and Compassion to Succeed' - Nuquay Challenges Prospective Graduates

Brewerville — Margibi County Senator James Emmanuel Nuquay has challenged Liberians, especially prospective high school graduates, to uphold the principles of vision, resilience, and compassion as essential tools for achieving lasting success in life.

Speaking recently at an award and thanksgiving ceremony of the New Dimension of Hope Academy in Memmeh Town, Brewerville, Sen. Nuquay emphasized that having a clear vision is more than just setting goals--it is about direction, purpose, and making sacrifices that are sacred.

"Vision gives the right direction and makes your sacrifices meaningful," he stated. "Though a visionary may face discomfort, isolation, or even offend others who cannot see the vision, they must hold on to it with integrity. Vision will guard and protect you in the future."

He further noted that vision has the power to elevate individuals, families, and even nations:

"Everything begins with vision. When there is vision, the people rise, families rise, and nations rise."

Sen. Nuquay also stressed the importance of resilience, describing it not just as the ability to endure hardship, but as a conscious decision to rise rather than fall in the face of adversity. He lamented the grim educational reality in Liberia, where, according to him, only one out of ten students who start primary school make it to university.

"This means the system was not built to see you win. But with resilience, you can beat the odds and succeed," he said. "Your education will open doors, but resilience will get you closer to those doors."

The Senator also highlighted compassion as a cornerstone of meaningful success. He urged the graduates to measure success not by how high they rise, but by how many people they help along the way.

"Remember where you came from. Reach out and help others. Be the one who gives, not the one who only takes," he urged.

Describing the prospective graduates as more than just products of the classroom, Nuquay praised them as living evidence that faith, dedication, and determination can drive change. He acknowledged the daily struggles faced by many Liberian students, including food insecurity and lack of basic learning resources, but encouraged them to stay focused on their dreams.

"Education makes a difference," he said. "You must strive above all odds to acquire quality higher education."

Sharing his personal story, Nuquay recalled his own battle with poverty and how education served as the bridge to his rise to one of the highest positions in the National Legislature. He urged the students to use their education as a tool to build, heal, and transform the lives of others.

He also commended the school's proprietor, Ebenezer Norman, for his visionary leadership and compassion in offering free education to hundreds of less fortunate Liberian children.

In his remarks, Norman reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to providing education for underprivileged Liberians. He also called on the government to eliminate the bureaucratic barriers--or "red tape"--hindering progress in the country's education system.

As part of the event, several outstanding students were honored with awards, including smart watches and laptop computers, for their exceptional academic performance during the just-ended school year.