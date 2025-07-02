Nigeria: 2Baba Apologises to Natasha After Viral 'Men Not Built for One Woman' Comment

"... A man can genuinely love a woman completely but still find it difficult to be with only her sexually."

Nigerian music star Innocent '2Baba' Idibia has apologised to his wife, Natasha Osawaru, children, fans, and those who look up to him following his controversial statement.

Although 2Baba did not explicitly state what he was apologising for, many who listened to his interview on the '234 Mzansi' podcast followed the reactions that trailed it, concluded that his apology was linked to comments he made during the podcast.

The podcast, hosted by radio personality Ani 'Nedu Wazobia' Emmanuel and two others, was posted on YouTube on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that during the interview, the 49-year-old addressed several questions candidly and made a remark that sparked conversations.

His remark that sparked the controversies goes thus: "I've said this before, and I got into trouble for it, but I don't care to say it again: man was not built to be sexually with just one woman. A man's heart, respect, and love can belong to one woman, but sexually, it's impossible for a man. A man can genuinely love a woman completely but still find it difficult to be with only her sexually.

"Some individuals may choose to live differently, but I'm talking about the natural biology of a man. If anyone wants to argue with me, no problem. What I'm saying is that a man can deeply love a woman, but when it comes to sexual satisfaction, it's hard, because that's the man's biology. A man has many seeds and can't just drop them for one woman."

Interestingly, this was not the first time the 'African Queen' hitmaker had made such a remark. A similar incident occurred during episode three, season two of the reality series 'Young, Famous and African', in which his estranged wife, Annie Macaulay, starred.

He said in the episode, "Men are wired like that, a man will love a woman till hell or 100 per cent, or maybe he is somewhere, his dick (manhood) would just decide something to fuck. However, you look at it, he will fuck. But he will not even give a fuck about that person. He just wants to sort out that shit."

Unlegendary

However, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, 2Baba admitted that he messed up by making a statement that made him appear foolish to many people who held him in high esteem.

He further stated that the comment caused him to seem quite 'unlegendary' to those who once regarded him as a legend in the music industry.

Apologising, he said: "I know I fucked up with what I said and I know I'm going to be cancelled and face a clash from inside. I know I'm going to pay every price and face the consequences. I said what I said, and I don't know, maybe I wanted people to understand my understanding, or maybe I didn't say it properly. It's not an excuse, though. I own up to the fact that I fucked up with what I said. Absolutely, my fans and millions of people were looking up to me. Some people know this wasn't me. I'm sorry for allowing myself to get wired up to say that total nonsense.

"It hurts, but one thing I know for sure is that I'm sorry to my wife, the love of my life, Natasha. She's amazing, lovely, smart, and everything. I'm so sorry to my kids; they are so young and don't deserve the things I've put them through. I'm 2Face Idibia, I'm 2Baba, and I've been fortunate enough to have achieved a whole lot and to have people look up to me and call me a legend. It's been an honour, but what I said is quite unlegendary. I own up to my mistakes, that's what I'm trying to say."

Cruise

Additionally, the singer explained that he made the remark casually and did not expect it to spark widespread reactions.

"I know I'm going to get cancelled, pay every consequence and price, but I just want to express myself because I thought Gen Z would look at it as a cruise. The number of responses I got made me see how much people love and respect me, and I am only now making such a stupid statement.

"That's not who I am. People who know me know that's not who I am. Sometimes you say something just for saying's sake, but you don't expect it to turn out to be this shit. My music speaks for me, and if you listen to my music, you'll be wondering, is this the same person who said this thing, the one who sang this song? But still, I fucked up with my statement. It is well", said 2Baba.

This newspaper reported that, for the past five months, the singer has remained in the spotlight following his separation from his wife of 12 years, Annie, and his engagement to Ms Osawaru, an Edo State House of Assembly member.

His frequent public displays of affection with his new partner have continued to attract media attention.

The couple has been spotted together on several occasions, often openly expressing admiration for each other's careers and personal qualities.

Reactions

Meanwhile, the singer's apology video drew the attention of on-air personality Oladotun 'Do2dtun' Ojuolape, who claimed 2Baba wasn't okay and that he needed therapy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that the current situation of the singer shows he needs the help of his close friend, late rapper and singer-songwriter Sound Sultan.

Do2dtun wrote on his X page on Wednesday, "The apology video might be necessary to the cause it chooses to convey, but why is it sacred to just speak your truth as he lives it? The person letting him do these videos is not making him do it for his brand but for themselves. Someone is taking advantage of his situation. At this point, I'll say this out loud. I think 2Face needs help. Therapy or genuine evaluation. Something is not right at all. I love him so much and I don't know how. We allow things to happen to people because we blame them all the time.

"How about we don't and look at things critically. Everyone can make their choices, but not everyone deserves to live with them. We owe it to them to set them straight sometimes from experience; traumas & fear will make you so vulnerable, especially when you are out of your comfort zone; a happy or safe place. The floodgates will open up & everything will seem right even when wrong, vice versa. This is where you need your true friends. This is where a 2face needs a Sound Sultan. Quite sad. It might sound like it makes no sense now. Give it a few years and we will come back to this conversation... iree o!