Liberia: Supreme Court Halts Tweah Prohibition Case Over 'Unforeseen Circumstances' As State Challenges Chief Justice's Eligibility

Monrovia — The Supreme Court of Liberia on Tuesday, July 1, suspended a scheduled hearing into a writ of prohibition filed by former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and four other former officials of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) government.

The Court cited "reasons beyond its control" for the delay.

The hearing was expected to address a petition challenging a decision by Criminal Court "C" Judge Roosevelt Z. Willie, who previously denied a motion to dismiss an indictment against the former officials.

The suspension was announced by Supreme Court Clerk Cllr. Sam Mamulu, who stated that a new date would be communicated to the parties through their legal representatives. No additional explanation was provided.

The case has drawn public attention due to the high-profile nature of the accused and the underlying allegations of financial misconduct. The officials are accused of authorizing the transfer of over L$1 billion and US$500,000 from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA) without statutory approval.

The Court's decision to postpone the hearing follows a recent motion filed by state prosecutors seeking the recusal of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyeneh Yuoh. The prosecutors argue that the Chief Justice is no longer eligible to hear new cases, having reached the constitutional retirement age of 70 on June 26, 2025. Under Article 72(b) of the Constitution, a justice who reaches 70 may conclude ongoing cases but is barred from initiating new ones.

If the motion is granted, Chief Justice Yuoh would be removed from the case, requiring the Supreme Court to be reconstituted before proceeding. Legal experts say such a development could delay the hearing further and potentially affect the outcome of the case.

The writ of prohibition, filed earlier this year, seeks to overturn Judge Willie's refusal to dismiss the charges. In February 2025, Judge Willie ruled that the case should proceed to trial, rejecting the defense's motion. In response, defense lawyers filed the writ, effectively pausing proceedings in the lower court.

The defense maintains that the accused acted under presidential directive, invoking Article 61 of the Constitution and the National Security Reform and Intelligence Act (NSRIA).

They argue that their actions were carried out in the interest of national security and are therefore shielded from prosecution. The prosecution, however, contends that the transfers were unauthorized and violated legal and financial procedures.

Legal analysts say Tuesday's suspension may offer the defense an advantage as it seeks to challenge the case on constitutional and procedural grounds. At the same time, the motion to remove the Chief Justice adds a new layer of complexity to an already contentious case.