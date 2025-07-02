Nigeria Seeks Trade, Investment Relations With Saint Lucia

Nigeria has expressed interest in expanding trade and investment relations with Saint Lucia, focusing on key growth areas such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, renewable energy, and ICT.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, disclosed this during a bilateral meeting with Alva Romanus Baptiste, Minister for External Affairs, International Trade, Civil Aviation, and Diaspora Affairs of Saint Lucia.

The meeting was to explore new frontiers of cooperation and mutual engagement, according to a statement on Monday by Tuggar's media aide, Alkasim Abdulkadir.

In furtherance of practical cooperation, Ambassador Tuggar proposed the development of a structured partnership between Nigeria's Technical Aid Corps (NTAC) and Saint Lucia's Political & Economic Cooperation Development Division.

This would involve the deployment of Nigerian professionals in sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and technical services; the exchange of best practices in governance, youth empowerment, and institutional capacity-building; and the design of joint capacity development initiatives that can serve as models for broader Africa-Caribbean collaboration.

He also encouraged both countries to explore opportunities in education diplomacy, including scholarships, academic exchanges, and collaborative research programmes that foster stronger people-to-people linkages.

Recognising the shared vulnerability to environmental threats, Ambassador Tuggar emphasized the importance of cooperation on climate change adaptation, disaster risk reduction, and access to climate finance, noting Nigeria's commitment to supporting Saint Lucia's efforts as a Small Island Developing State (SIDS).

He further reiterated Nigeria's readiness to champion the concerns of Saint Lucia and other SIDS on global platforms, including the United Nations, the Commonwealth, and the African Union-CARICOM initiatives, as part of its commitment to inclusive international engagement.

Ambassador Tuggar welcomed the anticipated formalisation of diplomatic relations between Nigeria and Saint Lucia, highlighting that the Nigerian High Commission in Port of Spain currently provides interim diplomatic and consular coverage for Saint Lucia.

He emphasised that the establishment of official diplomatic ties would serve as a vital platform for enhancing bilateral and multilateral collaboration between Nigeria and Caribbean nations, particularly within the OECS and CARICOM frameworks.