Zimbabwe: SAEF Appalled at Arrest of Zimbabwean Editor Faith Zaba

2 July 2025
Southern African Editors' Forum ()
press release

The Southern Africa Editors Forum (SAEF) is appalled at the arrest and detention of Zimbabwe Independent Editor, Faith Zaba and demands her immediate release from police custody. Zaba faces allegations of undermining the authority or insulting the President.

According to her lawyer, Chris Mhike, the charges stem from a satirical "Muckraker" article published last Friday by the newspaper. Despite recording a warning and caution statement, police insisted on detaining Zaba overnight, with a court appearance provisionally scheduled for today, 2 July 2025. SAEF strongly condemns Zaba's arrest and subsequent detention, especially given her current ill health.

We urge the Zimbabwean authorities to release her from custody immediately. Zimbabwean authorities must stop the criminalization of journalism as journalism is not a crime.

The current wave of harassments, intimidations and arrests of journalists such as Blessed Mhlanga, Hopewell Chin’ono and now Zaba and many others is a blot on the Zimbabwean government’s reputation in the SADC region which boasts some of the freest media in Africa and globally. This year, SADC heads of state and government will meet in Madagascar in August for their annual summit. Arrests and detentions of journalists should be a strong agenda point for consideration.

Let democratic governments who respect the fourth estate bear on the ones who are still stuck in the ugly past. SAEF is closely monitoring this developing situation in Zimbabwe.

Issued by: Joseph Ailonga SAEF Secretary General

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Southern African Editors' Forum. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.