Zimbabwe: SAEF Appalled at Arrest of Zimbabwean Editor Faith Zaba

press release

The Southern Africa Editors Forum (SAEF) is appalled at the arrest and detention of Zimbabwe Independent Editor, Faith Zaba and demands her immediate release from police custody. Zaba faces allegations of undermining the authority or insulting the President.

According to her lawyer, Chris Mhike, the charges stem from a satirical "Muckraker" article published last Friday by the newspaper. Despite recording a warning and caution statement, police insisted on detaining Zaba overnight, with a court appearance provisionally scheduled for today, 2 July 2025. SAEF strongly condemns Zaba's arrest and subsequent detention, especially given her current ill health.

We urge the Zimbabwean authorities to release her from custody immediately. Zimbabwean authorities must stop the criminalization of journalism as journalism is not a crime.

The current wave of harassments, intimidations and arrests of journalists such as Blessed Mhlanga, Hopewell Chin’ono and now Zaba and many others is a blot on the Zimbabwean government’s reputation in the SADC region which boasts some of the freest media in Africa and globally. This year, SADC heads of state and government will meet in Madagascar in August for their annual summit. Arrests and detentions of journalists should be a strong agenda point for consideration.

Let democratic governments who respect the fourth estate bear on the ones who are still stuck in the ugly past. SAEF is closely monitoring this developing situation in Zimbabwe.

Issued by: Joseph Ailonga SAEF Secretary General