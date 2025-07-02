Zimbabwe Independent Editor Zaba Remanded in Custody

Privately owned weekly newspaper Zimbabwe Independent editor Faith Zaba has been remanded in custody to this Thursday for her bail hearing.

She briefly appeared before Harare magistrate Vakayi Chikwekwe, facing charges of undermining the authority of the President.

Bail application could not be heard after the State asked for time to verify her medical background.

"On the issue of bail. We request that bail hearing be heard on July 3 at 11.15 am.

"This has been necessitated by the presentation of certain documents which contain the medical history for the accused, which we need to verify before we make our submissions on the application for bail. So we request for the matter to be rolled over to July 3 for bail inquiry," said prosecutor Takudzwa Jambawu.

Zaba's lawyer, Chris Mhike, said, "We are naturally disappointed that the accused must spend another night in custody at a time she is not feeling well.

"She had been on bed rest at the time of her arrest on the orders of her medical doctor. A prison is not the best of places for people who are unwell but your worship you must place on record that the State has not dismissed our submissions on the state of health of the accused.

"We so believe that the request by the State is in the best interests of the accused person.

"It is our hope that such an allowance would enable the state to attend to all the necessary administrative processes.

"We only seek the prosecution's assurance that there will be no further delay on tomorrow's proceedings and that the accused will be allowed to receive medical attention while in detention," Mhike said.