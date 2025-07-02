Nigeria: Anambra Govt Identifies Motive Behind Murder of 13 Ebonyi Indigenes

Some gunmen, on Monday evening, invaded Ogboji, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State and killed about 13 people.

The Anambra State Government has said the recent deadly attack in Anambra State was likely caused by an internal disagreement within the association of Ebonyi indigenes.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how some gunmen invaded Ogboji, a community in Orumba South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Monday evening, killing about 13 people.

The victims were members of an association of Ebonyi indigenes holding their monthly meeting in the area at the time.

The police in Anambra State confirmed the attack, but said only 10 people were killed.

On his part, Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has condemned the deadly attack and vowed to seek justice for the murder of the victims.

'Attack not targeted at any state'

In a statement on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Information in Anambra State, Law Mefor, argued that contrary to speculations, the attack was "not targeted at any particular state or ethnic group."

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the unfortunate incident may have stemmed from an internal squabble," Mr Mefor said, suggesting an in-house crisis within the Ebonyi association.

Sadness, condemnation

Mr Mefor said the Anambra State was "deeply saddened" by the loss of innocent lives in the attack.

The commissioner said the state government has condemned the attack and commiserated with the families of the victims.

"The government expects the police command to conduct a thorough investigation, identify the perpetrators of this heinous crime, and bring them to justice.

"The government assures the people of Ogboji and the entire state that we will do everything humanly possible to ensure justice is served," he said.

Mr Mefor urged all residents of Anambra State to remain calm and cooperate with security operatives to track down the attackers.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to maintain peace and security in our great state," he assured.