Somalia: Director of Somali Civil Aviation Speaks On Helicopter Crash At Mogadishu Airport

2 July 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu - The Director General of the Somali Civil Aviation Authority, Mr. Ahmed Macallin Hassan, has confirmed to the national media that a military helicopter operated by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) crash-landed in the Afisyoni section of Mogadishu's Aden Adde International Airport.

The helicopter, which had taken off from the Baledogle airstrip, was carrying eight individuals at the time of the incident. However, the Director stated that the conditions of those on board remain unverified as rescue operations are ongoing to extinguish the fire that engulfed the aircraft upon impact.

Mr. Ahmed noted that while flight operations at the airport continue as normal, a 600-meter section of the runway near the Afisyoni area has been temporarily closed. This is due to debris from the crash scattered in that portion of the airstrip.

