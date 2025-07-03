Africa: Statement By the Chairperson of the African Union Commission On the Aussom Helicopter Crash in Somalia

2 July 2025
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf expresses his profound sorrow at the tragic loss of five peacekeepers following the crash of an AUSSOM helicopter operated by the Ugandan contingent in Mogadishu, Somalia, on 2 July 2025.

The Chairperson conveys his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen personnel, to the Government and people of the Republic of Uganda, and to the entire AUSSOM family. He wishes a swift and full recovery to all those injured, including civilians.

Mr. Youssouf affirms the African Union's commitment to ensuring that the sacrifice of these brave peacekeepers continues to advance the cause of peace, stability, and security in Somalia.

Read the original article on African Union.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.