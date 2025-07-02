Nigeria: No Girl Should Be Left Behind - Including Displaced Girls in Nigeria's HPV Drive

blog

Inclusion is not just a principle; it is a right. Yet, in Nigeria's campaign to increase the uptake of the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are often excluded. With over 1.3 million IDPs displaced by conflict and other crises, these populations are frequently left out of essential public health interventions.

Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer, with about 604,127 women diagnosed in 2020 alone. Cervical cancer is the second-most common cancer among Nigerian women. In 2022, more than 13,500 women were diagnosed, with over 7,000 deaths from the disease. So, the consequences of exclusion of IDPs and other underserved populations range from higher rates of preventable cancers among displaced women and girls, increased healthcare costs due to late-stage cancer treatment and reinforcing cycles of poverty and vulnerability among others.

Although the recent integration of the HPV vaccine in Nigeria's Routine Immunisation schedule for girls aged 9-14 is commendable, the national campaign must extend to underserved groups such as those in IDP camps. If the vaccine does not reach these communities, the consequences could lead to preventable deaths, rising healthcare costs due to late-stage cancer treatments, and the reinforcement of poverty and vulnerability among displaced women and girls.

What organisations are doing

Strategies for inclusive HPV vaccination programmes should prioritise accessibility, equity, and awareness. This involves engaging communities through culturally sensitive education campaigns that address myths and misinformation, especially in underserved or rural areas. School-based vaccination programmes can effectively reach adolescents, while mobile clinics and outreach in hard-to-reach communities can help close the access gap.

Ilera Initiative is making impactful strides in advancing access to healthcare and HPV vaccination in underserved communities, particularly in Katsina and Abuja. With Katsina recording the highest rate of maternal mortality and among the states leading in early child marriage in Nigeria, Ilera is working with primary healthcare centres (PHCs) in Funtua to train healthcare workers and expand cervical cancer prevention services. In Abuja's Kuchingoro, Durumi, and Wassa IDP camps, which house over 10,000 displaced persons, Ilera has built a clinic to serve these neglected populations. Their work includes weekly outreach and preventive health talks, with strong referral links to PHCs, supported by a close partnership with both federal and national PHC boards.

Education Plus is a high-level, multi-sectoral initiative led by Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) and partner that aims to empower adolescent girls and young women across Africa by ensuring access to free quality secondary education, comprehensive sexuality education, and essential health services including HPV vaccination. The initiative advocates for policies and programmes that promote gender equality, protect girls' rights, and equip them with the knowledge and tools they need to make informed health decisions.

In the context of HPV prevention, Education Plus plays a crucial role in fostering awareness, countering misinformation, and creating enabling environments where young girls can access life-saving vaccines and services without stigma or barriers.

As part of the national rollout of the HPV vaccine in 2024, Ilera offered free cervical cancer screening and vaccination to girls aged 9-14, reaching schools and communities directly while educating parents to dispel myths and misinformation. By engaging religious and community leaders and conducting culturally sensitive awareness campaigns in local languages, Ilera is not only addressing healthcare access and cost barriers but also building lasting trust and advocacy in hard-to-reach communities.

"Between January and February 2025 alone, we have vaccinated over 100 girls against HPV, many of them from underserved and displaced communities. This shows what's possible when access meets awareness. Every dose is a step closer to ending preventable cervical cancer," Tominke Christine Olaniyan, Founder of Ilera Initiative, explained.

Collaborations as an agent for change

To eliminate cervical cancer and protect the most vulnerable, governments and NGOs must partner to prioritise HPV vaccination for displaced and underserved populations. These communities, often left out of national health campaigns, face unique barriers such as limited access to health facilities, poor infrastructure, and misinformation.

By ensuring that the HPV vaccine reaches girls in IDP camps and rural areas, we can close the gap in healthcare equity and give every girl a fair chance at a healthy future.

Donors and advocates must provide support to fund targeted, community-driven vaccination programmes that reach girls where they are whether in schools, camps, or remote villages. Healthcare providers also have a critical role to play in pushing for inclusive vaccination policies and educating families about the vaccine's life-saving benefits. It takes a collective effort to protect the next generation from preventable diseases.

Collaboration with local leaders, educators, religious institutions, and civil society organisations fosters trust and improves uptake. It is also important to ensure that boys are included in vaccination efforts to promote gender equity and maximise community protection. Finally, strengthening health systems to maintain cold chain logistics and provide adequate training for health workers supports the long-term success of the programme.