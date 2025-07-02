Nigeria: 'She'll Destroy Your Legacy' - - 2baba's Brother Warns Singer Over Current Relationship

"A girlfriend who breaks into your phone to announce your divorce, because she had doubts about you going through with it, who posts and deletes a picture of herself on your socials and ask Nigerians to help you beg her to marry her while you sleep?"

Creative director Charles Idibia, brother of music icon 2Baba, has reacted to the singer's video in which he apologised to his wife, Natasha Osawaru, children, and fans over a controversial statement he made on the '234 Mzansi' podcast.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the 49-year-old, in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday, admitted that he made a mistake by making a comment that made him appear foolish to many who once held him in high regard.

Radio personality Ani 'Nedu Wazobia' Emmanuel and two others hosted the podcast.

Responding to his brother's apology video, Charles, in a lengthy Instagram post on Monday, urged the 'African Queen' crooner to step away from the situation he found himself in.

Charles added that his heart bleeds, considering what his brother has been going through over the past five months.

Charles, who's also a singer said: "To my dear 2Baba, the gentle, kind, loving, peaceful being, to the guy who would not intentionally hurt a fly, who would take losses in several businesses just to avoid any form of confrontations, who makes sure everyone around is comfortable even though he is not alright, who gets mute, and watches himself being painted as the bad guy just to protect the same person painting him as the bad guy.

"To the guy who I would dare to describe as the modern day Jesus Christ from Nigeria, because of how innocent and pure your heart is, but you will also be crucified by religious standards, to the most insanely talented musician that has ever graced my ears.

"I beg you today to wake up! It can never be a crime to save yourself, to move on from where you were almost losing your life and soul, but you haven't moved on, you have been captured, captured from inside the frying pan to an industrial furnace."

Destruction not love

Additionally, Charles alleged that Ms Osawaru, a Edo State House of Assembly member, was controlling his brother's life.

Charles, who said it breaks his heart to witness what the singer is going through, described the lawmaker as a psychotic fan and a cancerous leech who has come to gradually, yet steadily, destroy 2Baba and his legacy, all in the name of love.

"It's one thing for a girlfriend to snoop in your phone and read messages out of curiosity or for other relationship reasons (it can even come off as cute) but a girlfriend who breaks into your phone to announce your divorce, because she had doubts about you going through with it, who posts and deletes a picture of herself on your socials and ask Nigerians to help you beg her to marry her while you sleep? A girlfriend who clones your WhatsApp, deletes messages she doesn't like and replies to messages pretending to be you to steamroll her agendas.

"A control freak inside your emails and your accounts, who convinces you to abandon your management and businesses in Lagos and move to Abuja, just to become her arm candy and dragged all over Benin and to places the real you will not go, who would make you defend lies and tolerate chaos, who would sabotage your business trips, who would do a whole lot of rubbish (I will not mention here out of shame) and hide under your name, who would adopt your surname, tell strangers, and whoever cares to listen, that she is your wife while you are still legally married," he noted.

Living in bondage

Furthermore, Charles alleged that Ms Osawaru forced his brother to retract his statements from the podcast because he did not mention her name in the manner she would have preferred.

He urged 2Baba to prioritise his healing, stressing that the time to act is now, before it becomes too late.

Charles added, "You are in one of the episodes of those 'Crime and Investigation/Love Passion & Murder' you love to watch, and the victim at the end of the story is going to be you. How haven't you realised this? You are currently living in bondage. Today, 2-7-2025, I beg you, bro, take a couple of months off, get completely off social media and let the music and businesses wait.

"Give yourself time to heal, reflect, and focus on what's important. I beg you to do this, in the name of whatever you still hold dear, in the names of your seven lovely kids, who would love to grow up with a healthy and happy father in the future. You are a great chess player, you know when it's time to step away from the chessboard and evaluate the game from an outside perspective."

Backstory

Charles' outburst and the allegations against Ms Osawaru surfaced four months after the singer's mother, Rose, accused the lawmaker of casting a spell on her son.

This newspaper reported that in a video released in February, Mrs Idibia pleaded with Ms Osawaru to free her son.

She claimed her son was going through a divorce and was not in his right frame of mind. She further alleged that the lawmaker bound him using beads.

The singer's family also declared him missing and filed a petition with the State Security Service (SSS), seeking their intervention to locate him.

However, two months later, 2Baba returned home alongside Ms Osawaru and reunited with his mother and other family members.

He reunited with his family, introduced Ms Osawaru as his fiancée to her mother and took photographs with both his mother and Ms Osawaru.