Nigeria Needs $1bn to Sustain Immunisation Gains - Official

2 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ezekiel Oyero

The Nigerian government on Wednesday said the country requires $1 billion over the next five years to sustain immunisation gains.

The Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, made this known at the Multi stakeholders' Technical Workshop on Optimising a Sustainable Immunisation Financing Model in Nigeria 2.0 in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria's immunisation financing model is built on a collaborative approach involving the federal, state, and local governments, with the federal government taking the lead in funding routine immunisations.

Mr Aina stressed that although significant progress has been made in immunisation coverage, financing remains a critical bottleneck.

According to him, only 21 per cent of the allocated vaccine funds for 2024 have been released, raising concerns about Nigeria's ability to maintain its immunisation momentum.

"We need $1 billion over the next five years to secure vaccines for our population," he said.

"But with less than a quarter of this year's budget released, we are at risk of reversing hard-won gains."

Inspite of the funding gaps, the NPHCDA boss highlighted major achievements in 2024:

He said three million zero-dose children were reached in 2024, 14 million girls vaccinated against cervical cancer, 91 million vaccine doses administered and over 10,000 cold chain units are now operational across the country.

He said that immunisation is not solely the responsibility of the federal government, but a national obligation.

"Immunisation is a national duty--for our children, our families, and the future of our health system," he said.

He said that the government is making efforts to ensure that available resources are allocated more efficiently and directed toward primary health care and preventive services.

Mr Aina noted that to close future funding gaps, the country is exploring alternative revenue sources, including specific taxes and other innovative financing mechanisms.

The discussions underscored the importance of domestic resource mobilisation, stronger accountability frameworks, and collaboration among federal, state, and local governments.

NAN reports that funding for immunisation services in Nigeria is a collective responsibility shared by the federal, state, and local governments, as guided by statutory budgetary allocations.

The federal government primarily leads in financing routine immunisation, particularly through co-financing vaccine procurement via the NPHCDA.

Gavi provides substantial financial support for vaccines and plays a key role in boosting immunisation coverage across the country.

Nigeria is actively working towards reducing its reliance on donor support by strengthening domestic resource mobilisation for immunisation financing.

Building a sustainable immunisation financing model will require a multi-sectoral approach that includes public investment, private sector participation, community engagement, and legal safeguards.

NAN reports that experts said that without adequate funding, the most effective vaccines will not reach those who need them most.

They noted that sustainability must be at the heart of Nigeria's immunisation financing.

The event gathered stakeholders from across the health sector to discuss sustainable strategies for funding immunisation, particularly in the face of Nigeria's transition from Gavi support.

