Nigeria: Crisis Brews in Adc As Faction Rejects Adoption By Atiku-Led Coalition

Crisis is brewing in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) adopted by the Atiku Abubakar-led coalition to challenge President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.

A group of the party members, in a statement on Wednesday, rejected its adoption, saying it is not a one-man project.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the National Opposition Coalition Group had adopted the party for the 2027 election.

The coalition appointed a former Senate President, David Mark, and a former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, as its interim national chairpand secretary, respectively.

The National Chairperson of the ADC, Ralph Nwosu, reportedly stepped aside to pave way for the new interim leadership of the party.

Mr Mark has also resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The coalition is expected to unveil the ADC today (Wednesday) in Abuja as its platform for the coming election.

Other prominent politicians behind the coalition include former Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, Rotimi Amsechi of Rivers State, Gabriel Suswam of Benue, and Sule Lamido of Jigawa State.

Rejection

However, the group of ADC members, in a statement on Wednesday, kicked against the adoption of the party by the coalition.

The statement, titled "ADC is not a one-man project - A response to Rauf Aregbesola's acceptance speech," was signed by the national publicity secretary of the party, Musa Matara, on behalf of the "Concerned Stakeholders of the ADC," youth leaders, women leaders, state party executives and ward coordinators nationwide.

Members of the group said while they appreciate the enthusiasm with which Mr Aregbesola delivered his acceptance speech, they rejected the premise and process behind the appointment.

They said the appointment lacked due process, transparency, and the broad-based legitimacy expected in a democratic political party.

The aggrieved members further stated that the ADC is not a private coalition platform to be hijacked by any elite group.

"The ADC is not a private coalition platform to be hijacked by any elite group or individuals--regardless of how eloquent or ideologically polished their speeches may sound.

"Our party has structures, leadership organs, youth and women wings, and constitutional guidelines--none of which were consulted or respected in the announcement of this so-called "appointment," the statement said.

The members listed seven key points to justify their objection to the adoption of ADC by coalition. This includes the unresolved legal crises in the party.

"Let it be known to those who are trooping into our party under this chaotic coalition arrangement that the ADC has been battling unresolved legal crises since the 2023 general elections. These matters remain in court and unresolved. Any coalition attempt built on such shaky legal ground is irresponsible and potentially self-destructive," the statement said.

The group also said millions of ADC members have not been informed or carried along in this "so-called coalition," warning that if anyone is attempting to force an opposition merger without grassroots consent, they are trampling on democratic ethics and party sovereignty.

"We stand firmly on the side of accountable leadership, transparent decision-making, and a people-powered party structure. Any process that excludes the very people it claims to serve is undemocratic and must be challenged.

"We call on all genuine stakeholders of the ADC--across states, zones, and demographic groups--to reject this attempted takeover of our party. We are not opposed to coalitions. We are not opposed to reform. But we are opposed to hijack, to imposition, and to speeches that sound revolutionary but hide elitist intentions beneath poetic language.

"Until a legitimate, constitutionally-backed ADC National Convention or NEC confirms leadership changes, no one has the moral or legal right to speak for our party nationally " they said.

Also, in a text message to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, the ADC Presidential Candidate in the 2023 election, Dumebi Kachikwu, kicked against the adoption.

"Can you shave a man's hair in his absence? Can you enter a man's house through the back door and declare yourself the landlord? Can you build something on nothing? Atiku and his co-travellers have bought bad market from someone purporting to be the chairman of the African Democratic Congress. For the avoidance of doubt the tenure of Ralph Nwosu lapsed three years ago," he said.

Mr Nwosu could not be reached for comment.

Backstory

ADC, one of the 18 registered parties in Nigeria, has been embroiled in leadership crisis for sometime now.

Prior to the 2023 elections, the party suspended Mr Kachikwu over alleged anti-party activities.

On the other hand, the presidential candidate said Mr Nwosu could no longer lead the party because his tenure had expired having been in office for about 17 years.

The Federal High Court presided over by Binta Nyako, ruled in December 2022 that the chairman's tenure had lapsed.

Consequently, the ADC appointed Patricia Akwashiki, a former senator, who was serving as chairman of the party's Board of Trustees, as the chair of the caretaker committee to steer the affairs of the party.

Obasanjo's connection

Meanwhile, this is not the first time prominent politicians would attemp to use its platform to contest elections.

In 2018, the Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM) formed by former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, adopted ADC to field candidates for the 2019 elections.

"The leadership of the Movement, after detailed examination, wide consultation and bearing in mind the orientation, policies and direction of the Movement, have agreed to adopt ADC as its platform to work with others for bringing about desirable change in the Nigeria polity and governance," Mr Obasanjo said at the time.

2023 Victory

The ADC won some seats in the current 10th House of Representatives and in some state Houses of Assembly in the 2023 elections.