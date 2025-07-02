Nigeria: Final-Year Student Sentenced to Death By Hanging for Teacher's Murder

The student stabbed the teacher over a school meal

A final-year student of the Government Science Technical College, Bukuru, Plateau State, has been sentenced to death by hanging for the murder of a teacher over a school meal.

In the judgement delivered on Tuesday by Silas Bakfur of the Plateau State High Court in Jos, Odey Emmanuel was accused of stabbing Job Dashe in the chest with a knife, leading to the teacher's death.

The judge, Mr Bakfur, described Mr Emmanuel's act as deliberate and premeditated and condemned the defendant to death.

Backstory

In July 2022, Mr Dashe, a teacher at Government Science Technical College, Bukuru, located in Jos South Local Government Area, and a colleague supervised a students' meal session in the school kitchen when Mr Emmanuel was caught taking double portions of food.

Mr Dashe's reprimand of Mr Emmanuel led to an intense verbal confrontation during which Mr Emmanuel allegedly produced a knife with which he stabbed Mr Dashe in the chest.

Mr Dashe was later pronounced dead on arrival at the Mercy Seat Hospital, where he was taken from the scene of the incident.

Legal proceedings

The prosecution was led by the Plateau State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Daffi, represented by Chief State Counsel Nanfe Mbap and Solomon Deme.

The prosecution presented five witnesses, including school staff, medical personnel, and law enforcement officers, who testified that Mr Emmanuel delivered the fatal stab wound.

The court found Mr Emmanuel guilty of culpable homicide punishable with death and sentenced him to death by hanging.