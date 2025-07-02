Liberia: UL Students Launch Sos Call for Ailing Comrade

Monrovia — A group of students from the University of Liberia is appealing for urgent financial assistance to help their ailing colleague, Augustine Gbabai, seek advanced medical treatment abroad.

Gbabai, a Chemistry major at the University, has been diagnosed with a heart condition known as Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), which requires surgical repair outside of Liberia.

According to his friend Philimon Paye, doctors have recommended an ASD repair--a procedure used to close a hole in the wall (septum) between the heart's two upper chambers (atria). This procedure can be performed through open-heart surgery or a less invasive method such as cardiac catheterization.

"The total cost of the surgery is US$16,000, but we are accepting any contribution that can help us raise the amount needed to save our friend's life," Paye said.

The group is calling on humanitarian organizations, philanthropists, well-meaning individuals, and fellow students of the University of Liberia to offer support in any form or amount.

Donations can be made to his mother Mrs. Julie Gbabai through the following Mobile Money numbers: 0886539711 and 0772880471.