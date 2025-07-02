Liberia: U.S. Immigration Officer of Liberian Descent Accused of Offering to Remove 'Terrorist' Label From a Man's File

Monrovia — A Liberian-American immigration officer with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has been charged in a federal bribery scheme that allegedly spanned a decade, involving promises to manipulate immigration files, remove obstacles such as a "terrorist" designation, and fast-track citizenship in exchange for thousands of dollars in bribes.

Amara Dukuly, 43, a naturalized U.S. citizen and Army veteran originally from Liberia, is facing federal charges of bribery of a public official, according to a criminal complaint filed by U.S. Attorney David Metcalf in Philadelphia federal court on Thursday. The Daily Times, a U.S.-based publication, first reported the charges.

At the time of the alleged offenses, Dukuly was employed by USCIS as a fraud detection and national security immigration officer in Philadelphia, according to U.S. media. His role was strictly investigative--focused on identifying suspicious applicants and organizations seeking immigration benefits. Federal authorities say he was not authorized to process immigration applications or interact with files outside of those assigned to him, nor did he have duties in the Asylum or Adjustment of Status offices.

According to an affidavit filed by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Special Agent Clyde Parsons, Dukuly has been under investigation since at least 2017. His alleged misconduct first surfaced in 2016 when a woman reported that he solicited $6,000 from her in 2015 to "pull" her husband's immigration file. She paid $3,760 upfront in cash but later received a notice from USCIS that contradicted Dukuly's claim. When she confronted him, Dukuly allegedly threatened her, saying, "I was in the Army, fought in the Iraq War, and now I'm an immigration officer--nothing will be done." He also threatened to have her arrested if she pursued the matter further.

She eventually withdrew the civil complaint and declined to speak with federal investigators.

In another case, a woman alleged she paid Dukuly $1,500 in 2014 or 2015 for help with her citizenship application, but he never assisted her. Two additional individuals--referred to as Individuals 2 and 3--said that during a 2018 compliance check, Dukuly claimed their paperwork was flawed and directed them to call a specific number. When they did, they were told to pay $4,000 to have the issue resolved. Suspicious, they contacted their attorney instead and did not pay. Phone records confirmed Dukuly called the number before the encounter, though investigators could not identify who was behind it.

In another instance, a West African man told authorities that he paid Dukuly $1,500 in cash after hearing from others that Dukuly could help avoid deportation and adjust immigration status. Though Dukuly filled out some forms, he later told the man he did not qualify. Dukuly refused to refund more than $500, citing "services rendered" and saying he had to pay others.

Yet another individual reportedly gave Dukuly $5,000 and a 2014 Ford Fusion in exchange for assistance in obtaining U.S. citizenship despite past legal issues. That person was later denied citizenship and eventually deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in 2021.

Walmart Parking Lot Sting

The most recent incident occurred on April 4, 2025, in the parking lot of a Walmart in Eddystone, Pennsylvania. There, Dukuly allegedly met with a confidential source who sought help removing a "terrorist" label from his immigration file--an automatic disqualifier for U.S. citizenship.

According to investigators, the meeting was video and audio recorded. During the exchange, Dukuly reportedly solicited $6,000 in cash and claimed the funds would be used to "pay people" to manipulate the file.

"These people are going to work the system, manipulate, take 'terrorist' off... Make you regular," Dukuly was recorded saying.

"Clean," the source replied.

"They're going to make it clean," Dukuly said. "Then you're going to go through the regular process."

He also told the source he would need an additional $3,000 in June and instructed him not to tell his lawyer or anyone else about the arrangement.

After accepting the initial payment, Dukuly reportedly assured the source, "I'm going to fight hard for you." He claimed he was not keeping any of the money and would deliver it to contacts who could clear the designation. However, USCIS records showed that as of the filing of the criminal complaint, neither Dukuly nor any officer had accessed the source's file.

Financial Trouble

According to the complaint, Dukuly was facing severe financial difficulties. His credit report, as of March 2025, showed that he was behind on mortgage payments and had four credit cards and two charge accounts charged off. Another $17,000 in debt was sent to collections, and his total debt stood at more than $32,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office confirmed the investigation is ongoing and urged anyone with information to call 1-866-347-2423, select prompt 2, and reference Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Philadelphia.

Broader Implications

Dukuly's indictment comes amid broader scrutiny of immigration enforcement and policy. The case also resonates with the Liberian diaspora, a significant community in the United States that includes many who fled the civil war and the Ebola crisis.

Liberians in the U.S. have long faced uncertainty over their immigration status. About 4,000 currently reside in the U.S. under Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), a program first authorized in 2007 by President George W. Bush following the expiration of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections. DED allows holders to live and work in the U.S. and has been extended by every president since.

Observers say the alleged actions by Dukuly may further erode trust in the immigration system among vulnerable populations seeking lawful status in the United States.