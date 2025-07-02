Liberia: President Boakai Signs Book of Condolence for Late President William Richard Tolbert 45 Years After Demise

Monrovia, Liberia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, on Monday, led an array of government officials to sign the Book of Condolence in honor of former President William Richard Tolbert Jr., more than 45 years after his tragic death in the 1980 military coup led by then-Master Sergeant Samuel Kanyon Doe, who later became President.

President Tolbert, Liberia's 20th President, was overthrown and killed on April 12, 1980. Thirteen senior officials from his government were publicly executed ten days later, on April 22, marking one of the darkest chapters in Liberia's history.

Monday's solemn event, held at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion, brought together a cross-section of government dignitaries, relatives, friends, and members of the April 22nd Memorial Group--a coalition committed to preserving the legacy of the late president and the memory of those executed in the aftermath of the coup.

Prior to the ceremony, President Boakai paid a visit to Mrs. Williemae Tolbert-King, daughter of the late President, at her residence in Paynesville. A statement from the Executive Mansion said the President's visit was intended to console the family and promote healing, forgiveness, and national reconciliation.

The April 22nd Memorial Group used the occasion to announce a special event scheduled for Tuesday, July 1, 2025, at the Centennial Pavilion. The ceremony will celebrate the legacies of those lost and formally unveil the April 22nd Memorial Group Remembrance Park.

According to the group, the Remembrance Park--to be located at the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary in Paynesville City--was symbolically chosen to reflect the national, spiritual, and historical significance of this moment. The park will serve as a sacred public space for reflection, healing, education, and honoring the victims of the 1980 coup.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The flagrant disregard for our fathers' human rights--denied legal representation, denied the right to appeal, and summarily executed--is something Liberians must never forget," the group stated. "Nor should such injustice ever be repeated."

The group emphasized their long-standing efforts to ensure this painful history is remembered.

"We are a collective of descendants, loved ones, and advocates committed to truth-telling, legacy preservation, and national healing. This memorial park represents the culmination of that commitment."

As Liberia continues its journey toward national reconciliation, Monday's event and the forthcoming dedication of the Remembrance Park stand as poignant reminders of the past--and bold steps toward building a more just and inclusive future.