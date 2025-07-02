Liberia: Boakai's Nomination of Justice Gbeisay As Chief Justice Draws Mixed Reactions

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai has nominated Associate Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay as Liberia's next Chief Justice, following the statutory retirement of Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh, who turned 70 last week.

Under Article 72(b) of the 1986 Constitution, justices are required to retire at that age. The nomination, announced by the Executive Mansion on Monday, is now pending confirmation by the Liberian Senate.

In a statement, the Executive Mansion described Gbeisay as a "distinguished jurist" whose nomination reflects "continuity and integrity in Liberia's highest court." President Boakai praised the associate justice for his "exemplary integrity, profound legal acumen, and commitment to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution."

According to the President, Justice Gbeisay's elevation is consistent with the administration's goal to maintain stability and trust within the judicial system.

Justice Gbeisay brings a long and diverse career in law and public service. Born on May 3, 1959, in Ganta City, Nimba County, he graduated from high school in Sanniquellie in 1979. He went on to earn a "B" Certificate in Language Arts and Social Studies from the Kakata Rural Teacher's Training Institute.

He later obtained a Bachelor of Arts in History and Public Administration from the University of Liberia, followed by a law degree (LLB) from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law in 1998. He became a member of the Supreme Court Bar in 2002.

Over the years, Justice Gbeisay served in several key public sector roles including Legal Counsel at the Ministry of Labor and the National Elections Commission, Director at the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), and Legal Consultant at the Ministry of Justice. In 2015, he was appointed as a relieving judge and ultimately rose to Associate Justice in October 2022.

Despite the accolades from the presidency, Justice Gbeisay's nomination has drawn sharp criticism from some legal experts and political observers who fear the Executive may be seeking to tighten its grip over the judiciary.

A veteran Liberian lawyer told FrontPageAfrica that the frequency of Supreme Court nominations -- three appointments in under two years -- is cause for concern. "These appointments are meant for the Executive to have control on the bench," the lawyer argued. "Yarmie has experience as a Justice, but he's not firm on decisions. His recent dissent in the Capitol Hill case is proof that his independence may be questionable."

That case, decided on December 6, 2024, saw the Supreme Court rule that the actions of the Richard Koon-led bloc in the House of Representatives were unconstitutional.

Justice Gbeisay was the lone dissenter when the now-resigned Speaker J. Fonati Koffa sought clarity via a Bill of Information. Critics of the nomination view this dissent not as evidence of independence, but as a strategic alignment with the Executive's interests.

The same lawyer pointed to Justice Gbeisay's Nimba roots as a potential political calculation: "His Nimba connection could make him more favorable to the current administration's agenda."

Meanwhile, multiple sources have confirmed that Grand Cape Mount Resident Judge Ousman Faika is expected to be nominated as Gbeisay's replacement as Associate Justice. Faika, currently the Vice President of the National Trial Judges Association, is widely respected in legal circles for his sharp legal mind and balanced jurisprudence.

However, his expected appointment has also sparked conversation regarding the evolving composition of the Supreme Court. One legal analyst told FrontPageAfrica, "It's a good sign for the judiciary that judges are being elevated from within, rather than pulling in outsiders. However, the moment such appointments become too politically aligned, those same strengths can become vulnerabilities."

Should both nominations proceed, the current gender and regional balance on the Court will be significantly altered. The departure of Chief Justice Yuoh --one of three female justices -- alongside Justices Jamesetta Howard-Wolokollie and Ceaineh D. Clinton Johnson, would mark a regression from a female-majority bench to a male-dominated one.

Moreover, the previous Southeast-heavy makeup, with justices from Maryland, Rivercess, and Grand Gedeh, will give way to a more diversified regional mix --bringing Nimba back into prominence at the helm of the judiciary.

The nomination has also stirred fierce debate on social media and among political circles. Randall Dobayou II, a ranking member of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), did not mince words.

"The youngest and least experienced of all of the justices, but JNB took him because he was hired to give a dissenting opinion on the Koffa case. Is this too a rescue too? Wow," Dobayou posted on Facebook, suggesting the nomination is a political reward rather than a merit-based decision.

In contrast, others have offered prayerful hope and encouragement. A Liberian citizen, Derrick Bedell, offered words of caution and spiritual support: "Your nomination by the President of Liberia does not mean that you should give in to his will, because you're gonna be there for the Liberian people's interest, not an individual. Please, please and please. May God Almighty lead you, direct you and give you wisdom to work in the interest of the people and the country in Jesus name."

As the Senate prepares for confirmation hearings, Liberia finds itself at a crossroads. The outcome will determine whether President Boakai's judicial reshaping strengthens the rule of law--or undermines it. While supporters argue that Justice Gbeisay has earned his place through years of dedicated service, skeptics question whether recent decisions and political context hint at a more calculated motive.

For now, the core question reverberating across political and legal circles is that whether Justice Gbeisay's nomination is the product of judicial merit, or is it political payback wrapped in constitutional procedure?