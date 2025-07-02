Ghana: Let Prime Minister Modi's Visit Further Deepen Ghana-Indian Ties

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is scheduled to kick-start with his two-day official visit to the country tomorrow. This visit is not only historic, but also marks a significant milestone in a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship.

As we prepare to host one of Asia's most influential leaders, the spotlight will once again be on a partnership anchored in shared democratic values, South-South cooperation, and a forward-looking vision for development.

It is important to emphasise that Ghana-Indian relationship predates Ghana's independence and have stood the test of time, delivering dividends which are mutually beneficial to both countries. India was one of the few countries to establish full diplomatic ties with the newly independent African nation, following its independence in 1957 and this cooperation has grown across sectors, manifesting in infrastructure development, education, health, technology, and trade.

The warm, people-centered approach of India's engagement contrasts favourably with more transactional global partnerships. India's development cooperation with Ghana is one of the most expansive in the region.

One cannot talk about this partnership without mentioning the over US$ 450 million in concessional lines of credit and grants which helped deliver tangible benefits to ordinary Ghanaians. Projects such as the Komenda Sugar Factory, Elmina Fish Processing Plant, and the recently inaugurated Tema-Mpakadan Standard Gauge Railway affirm the transformative nature of the relationship.

Beyond this, India's contribution to capacity building remains very pronounced. Through scholarships, vocational training, and digital education platforms like e-VBAB, thousands of Ghanaians, especially the youth have accessed opportunities for professional growth.

The Ghanaian Times believes that in a world increasingly shaped by knowledge and innovation, these investments in human capital are perhaps the most enduring legacy of the Ghana-Indian relations.

Also, the robust economic partnership between the two countries is evidenced by rising trade volumes and investment flows. With bilateral trade crossing the US$ 1 billion mark and Indian companies investing in over 800 projects worth US$ 1.92 billion since 1994, India has become not just a development partner, but also a vital economic anchor.

Indian enterprises are now active in diverse sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and ICT--adding jobs and value to Ghana's economy. Apart from economics, India's cultural and humanitarian footprint in Ghana is both vibrant and heartfelt.

From the gift of COVID-19 vaccines to the celebration of Indian festivals alongside local communities, the relationship is deeply rooted in people-to-people exchanges. The sizeable Indian diaspora, many of whom have called Ghana home for generations, act as bridges of trust and friendship between the two nations.

As Prime Minister Modi meets President John Mahama, expectations will be high for renewed commitments to infrastructure, education, digital cooperation, and trade facilitation. Ghana which is currently facing economic recovery challenges and a pressing need for inclusive growth, can benefit from India's experience and willingness to collaborate on fair and mutually respectful terms.

We hold the strong view that this visit offers an opportunity to reframe Ghana-India relations not just as a legacy of shared history, but as a dynamic partnership for the future. It can be one that champions development, respects sovereignty, and prioritises the aspirations of its people.

In a changing global order, such relationships, based on dignity, development, and dialogue are what the world needs most and we cannot, but wish the visiting Prime Minister Akwaaba!