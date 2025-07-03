Liberia: Unicef Regional Director Lauds Liberia's Child Welfare Agenda, Eyes Stronger Partnerships

MONROVIA, Liberia -- UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Gilles Fagninou, is in Liberia this week for high-level discussions with government leaders, development partners, and civil society aimed at accelerating efforts to protect and uplift the lives of children.

Speaking Wednesday during a media engagement at the One UN House in Monrovia, Fagninou praised the Liberian government for what he described as a growing commitment to child welfare under President Joseph Boakai's ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

"Everywhere I've been, I see a high level of interest in the future of Liberia's children," Fagninou said. "There is strong commitment from the government, but much more remains to be done -- and it will require collective efforts."

Focus on Results, Gaps, and a New Five-Year Plan

Fagninou's visit comes as UNICEF prepares to roll out a new program framework aimed at scaling up support in education, health, and child protection. He confirmed that the agency's Executive Board is reviewing a new Liberia Country Programme Document to guide operations through the next five years.

A cornerstone of current efforts is the Back to My Classroom campaign, launched in August 2024 by President Boakai. The initiative, led by the Ministries of Education, Health, and Gender, Children and Social Protection, aims to reintegrate 250,000 out-of-school children by 2027.

Fagninou said the campaign has shown early signs of success and stressed the importance of data-driven adjustments going forward.

"The first year gave us key lessons," he said. "With continued focus, the campaign can become a model for reintegration across the region."

Persistent Barriers to Child Welfare

Despite gains, Fagninou acknowledged that Liberia still faces serious challenges. He cited high child mortality rates, weak teacher incentives, limited health access, and substandard education quality as major barriers.

"These challenges are real but not insurmountable," he said. "They can be overcome through stronger partnerships, better resource allocation, and full community engagement."

Spotlight on West Point's Youth

Fagninou also visited an adolescent center in Monrovia's densely populated West Point community, where vulnerable youth receive vocational training and mentorship. The center helps at-risk children transition from street life to productive futures.

"What touched me most was hearing how graduates return as mentors," he said. "That's what real development looks like -- transformation rooted in hope."

UN Reaffirms Support, Urges Broader Action

Fagninou pledged the United Nations' continued support for Liberia's child welfare agenda, saying the global body remains committed to ensuring that "no child is left behind."

UNICEF Liberia Country Representative Andy Brooks echoed that commitment but warned of rising school dropout rates among girls, driven by early pregnancy, child marriage, and poverty.

"We are also deeply concerned about the growing number of children forced into labor or begging on the streets," Brooks said. "It's a crisis that requires urgent, targeted action."

A Call for Shared Responsibility

Both Fagninou and Brooks stressed the need for a "whole-of-society" approach -- urging government agencies, communities, families, and the private sector to work together.

"Liberia's future depends on how we invest in its children," Fagninou said. "Progress for one child is progress for the entire nation."

The Regional Director's visit continues through the week and includes policy meetings and project site tours in Montserrado and surrounding counties.