Nigeria: Bomb Blast - Kano Bans Metal Import From North East

2 July 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sani I. Paki

The Kano State government has banned purchase of scrap materials from North East states.

The ban comes after a bomb explosion that killed five people and left many injured at a metal scrap factory in Hotoro area of Kano metropolis.

The state's Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Ibrahim Umaru, announced the ban at a press conference in Kano on Wednesday.

According to the commissioner, preliminary findings showed that the improvised explosive devices used in the attacks were hidden in the scraps believed to be imported from insurgency-hit north east.

He said, "In light of the recent bomb blasts that tragically claimed five lives and injured several others, we have traced the origin of the explosives to scrap materials brought in from the Northeast.

"That region has long been affected by Boko Haram activities, and we cannot afford to take any chances.

"This directive is a preventive measure to protect the lives and property of our citizens. All dealers in scrap materials are hereby instructed to immediately stop importing such items from the Northeast. Anyone found violating this order will face the full weight of the law," Umaru added.

The commissioner, however, said the state was not banning the scrap business entirely, but is targeting imports from areas flagged as security risks.

"We are not banning the business of scrap entirely. But bringing them in from high-risk zones without thorough scrutiny endangers everyone," he added.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.