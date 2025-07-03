Nigeria: We've Denied Terrorists Opportunity to Destroy Nigeria's Borders - Army Chief

The Chief of Army Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, says the Nigerian Army has denied terrorists, whom he described as "the enemies of peace and agents of chaos" the chance to disrupt the nation's borders.

Oluyede, a Lieutenant-General, also vowed that the ground force would not relent in dealing with those who are hell-bent on sabotaging the perpetuity of Nigeria's democracy.

The top army officer stated these at Army Headquarters, Abuja, on Wednesday, when he briefed Defence Correspondents on the activities lined up for the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2025 (NADCEL 2025).

Daily Trust reports that the Nigerian Army Day Celebration 2025 was themed: "Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army's Transformation Drive".

Yesterday, the military high command disclosed that its troops attached with Operation Hadin Kai killed at least 10 terrorists during a fierce gun duel when they combed some Boko Haram terrorists' enclaves in the Lake Chad Basin.

Speaking through the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs, Gold Chibuisi, a Major-General, at the briefing, the army chief said no one would be allowed to smear the sanctity of Nigeria's sovereignty.

He said, "In recent times, our nation has had to contend with the enemies of peace and agents of chaos who have brought terrorism to our borders and caused a plethora of internal security issues.

"Notwithstanding, the Nigerian Army has risen to the occasion to deny these terrorists the opportunity to disrupt our socio-cultural heritage, or smear the sanctity of our sovereignty.

"In this vein, the Nigerian Army will not relent in its efforts to ensure the security of the Nigerian People and the perpetuity of our democracy.

"The Nigerian Army Day Celebration provides an opportunity to showcase our achievements thus far and deepen collaboration with various stakeholders towards enhancing peace, security and the defence of our national values."

The army chief further explained that the Celebration, which was first held in 1978 and observed annually, was to commemorate the establishment of the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the celebration also marks the day the first shot was fired at Garkem town in the present-day Cross River State, signifying the commencement of the Civil War.

According to him, NADCEL 2025 will also afford the army an opportunity to recognize and honour the heroic contributions of officers and soldiers, both past and present.