Guinea: Investigation Launched Into Abduction, Torture of Mohamed Traoré

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) welcomes the statement from the Office of the Attorney General announcing the launch of investigations into the abduction and torture of lawyer and former president of the Guinean Bar Association, Mohamed Traoré.

In the late and early hours of June 20--21, 2025, Traoré was abducted by unidentified individuals, brutally assaulted, and later abandoned in Coyah, a town located about 50 kilometers from Conakry. He was later found and rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

In a public statement on June 23, Traoré announced that he would step away from professional activities, citing risks to his loved ones: "I would like to take a break - and I emphasize the word 'break' - out of respect for my family and friends who insist that I do what anyone else in my position would do. They will surely say: 'he got the message.' But I'll leave them to their illusions. The truth is, when I saw my children crying and my eldest daughter being slapped by one of my abductors -- a man who never once considered that he might have a daughter her age -- I realized I was putting them in danger, even though they never asked for that."

That same day, the Guinean Bar Association held an extraordinary general assembly at the Court of Appeal in Conakry. Following the meeting, the lawyers declared a two-week strike, suspending their participation in all court proceedings and police summonses across the country. They also decided to withdraw their representatives from all transitional bodies, including the National Transitional Council (CNT).

In response, the Office of the Attorney General announced that his office has opened a judicial investigation into the Traoré case. It also acknowledged the resolutions adopted by the Bar and reiterated its commitment to dialogue and readiness to receive a delegation from the Bar Association.

The Attorney General's Office has also called for unity and strict adherence to legal procedures in the midst of the concerns raised. It reaffirmed its commitment to fully investigating the case and ensuring the safety of all members of the judiciary, in full compliance with the rule of law and the principle of judicial independence.

The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) commends the Guinean Bar Association for its strong show of solidarity with Traoré which has resulted in the launching of investigations into the case. The Foundation also welcomes the steps taken by the Office of the Attorney General to ensure justice is served.

While the moves by the Bar Association and the Office of the Attorney General are commendable, the MFWA is highly convinced that the same show of solidarity, demand for accountability and public response to such demands from the Attorney General's Office should not only be extended to members of the Bar Association, but to the rank and file of the Guinean population.

If the various stakeholders in the country stand up to the regime and demand accountability for every abused lawyer, journalist, activist and social commentator, the right to expression will be respected at all times and no one will have to suffer the fate of lawyer Traoré for merely expressing their views about issues of concern in Guinea. And this show of solidarity and the resultant effect will serve as a trailblazer for the other countries in the region to emulate.

The MFWA looks forward to the outcomes of the investigations and the prosecution of the perpetrators.