Gambia: Former Banjul CEO Admits Making Unauthorised Payments to Ex-Banjul Deputy Mayor

Mustapha Batchilly, former Chief Executive Officer of Banjul City Council (BCC), appeared before the Local Government Commission of Inquiry on July 1, 2025, and admitted irregularities concerning loans and payments to former Deputy Mayor Omar B.J. Touray.

Batchilly identified several vouchers involving Touray, including loans and cash payments, which raised questions about their legitimacy and adherence to council financial rules.

Regarding a personal loan of D100,000 granted to Touray, Batchilly confirmed,

"I granted the loan to the Deputy Mayor (Omar B.J. Touray) together with former finance director Momodou Camara."

When asked if the Deputy Mayor was entitled to such a loan, Batchilly said,

"The Financial Manual for Local Government Councils is silent on the matter."

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez challenged this, stating,

"Loan should only be issued to staff members of the council."

Batchilly agreed that Touray was not a staff member, admitting,

"The process and procedure used in issuing the loan was wrong."

Batchilly also discussed a payment of D50,000 made to Touray for onward handing to the 'Khalifa' of Tijaniyya, a religious visitor from Senegal. He said,

"The Mayor and I approved the payment and the cheque was given to the former Deputy Mayor Touray."

However, Batchilly admitted,

"There was no retirement or acknowledgement,"

and noted the supporting documents were limited to a letter from the religious group.

Touray also received an honorarium of D10,000 for "coordinating the delegation from Ostend." When asked if this was part of Touray's job, Batchilly replied,

"It must have been the Mayor's decision."

Another D10,000 was paid to Touray as cash imprest, but Batchilly said he did not know if there was a retirement.

When asked,

"Do you keep an imprest ledger during your time as CEO?"

Batchilly replied,

"No, I don't."

Lead Counsel Gomez emphasized that proper financial procedures are necessary,

"The law makes provisions on how cash should be handled to minimize fraud and ensure transparency and accountability."

Batchilly explained,

"It is difficult to control the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor by virtue of their positions."

He also confirmed a "1 by 6" loan was given to Touray, which Batchilly said was improper as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor are elected representatives, not staff entitled to loans.

Further, Touray received a monthly allowance and sitting allowances amounting to D22,597 deposited into his account.

Batchilly provided details of various other payments to Touray but acknowledged the lack of proper documentation and questioned procedures.

Throughout his testimony, Batchilly admitted shortcomings in the council's financial controls relating to these payments.

The Commission continues to investigate the full extent of these irregularities.