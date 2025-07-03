Uganda: Health Ministry Warns Public Over Fake Malaria Vaccine Job Scam

The Ministry of Health has issued a stern warning to the public about a fraudulent job advertisement circulating on social media, falsely linked to a supposed "Malaria Vaccine Campaign Initiative."

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry said the scam involves a fake recruitment notice bearing the New Vision e-paper logo and offering non-existent job positions.

The advert instructs applicants to submit their details to a bogus email address: [email protected].

"The job advert is fake - it was not issued, endorsed, or sanctioned by the Ministry of Health," the statement read in part.

Officials emphasized that all legitimate hiring processes are conducted transparently through the Health Service Commission and only announced on the Ministry's official website.

They also reiterated that the Ministry does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.

The Health Ministry disclosed that several unsuspecting individuals have already fallen victim to the scam.

In response, it is working with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those behind the scheme.

Citizens have been urged to exercise caution, avoid responding to unofficial job advertisements, and report suspicious activity to the Uganda Police immediately.