Uganda: Health Ministry Warns Public Over Fake Malaria Vaccine Job Scam

2 July 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The Ministry of Health has issued a stern warning to the public about a fraudulent job advertisement circulating on social media, falsely linked to a supposed "Malaria Vaccine Campaign Initiative."

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Ministry said the scam involves a fake recruitment notice bearing the New Vision e-paper logo and offering non-existent job positions.

The advert instructs applicants to submit their details to a bogus email address: [email protected].

"The job advert is fake - it was not issued, endorsed, or sanctioned by the Ministry of Health," the statement read in part.

Officials emphasized that all legitimate hiring processes are conducted transparently through the Health Service Commission and only announced on the Ministry's official website.

They also reiterated that the Ministry does not charge any fees at any stage of the recruitment process.

The Health Ministry disclosed that several unsuspecting individuals have already fallen victim to the scam.

In response, it is working with law enforcement to identify and prosecute those behind the scheme.

Citizens have been urged to exercise caution, avoid responding to unofficial job advertisements, and report suspicious activity to the Uganda Police immediately.

Read the original article on Nile Post.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nile Post. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.