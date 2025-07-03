Nigeria: Govt Commissions Kano Digital Industrial Park Looted During August Riot

Minister of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, has commissioned Digital Industrial Park in Kano state, 11 months after thugs looted it.

The Park, built and equipped by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), was attacked during the August 01 2024 nationwide protest.

The attack happened exactly a week before the scheduled commissioning of the park.

On Wednesday, Tijani said the center was finally back to life and ready to be used by the entire north west state ofs.

"Instead of discouraging us, last year's sad event even motivated us towards completing this project in less than a year. I am glad to say that it is even better than when it was looted last year," Tijani said.

The minister then challenged the state to protect the center from subsequent harms so that the target population could benefit from the facility.

The NCC Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, said the park in in line with the vision of the commission to promote innovation and digital entrepreneurship within the ICT sector, while supporting research and development by transforming ideas into market-ready solutions.

Maida said, "These parks are equipped with state-of-the-art computers, smart networking systems, collaborative workspaces, and hands-on training facilities to nurture the next generation of digital pioneers.

"Beyond the infrastructure, we have also engaged skilled technical and managerial personnel to operate the Digital Industrial Parks; they would work with students enrolled in industrial training, apprenticeships and skills development programmes.

"Our goal is to establish a thriving ecosystem where cutting-edge ICT infrastructure supports the Federal Government's efforts to make digital services accessible and inclusive across Nigeria," he added.

He said park has been equipped with broadband connectivity and reliable power supply, while similar parks are also built in Ogun, Borno, and Enugu States.

Also speaking at the commissioning, Kano state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, thanked the NCC for the park, describing it as a beacon of innovation, resilience and shared ambition.

Represented by his Deputy, Aminu Abdussalam, the Governor promised to ensure security and safety of the facility, adding that the state has recently created Kano State Information and Communication Technology Development Agency (KASITDA) to institutionalize ICT in the state.

Daily Trust reports that the park is the only one for northwest states. Similar parks are developed by the NCC in each of the geopolitical zones of the country.