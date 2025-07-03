Nigeria: Timeline - Key Events, Unanswered Questions in 2025 Over Mohbad's Puzzling Death

Twenty-one months after his untimely death, Mohbad remains trapped in a real-life drama, denied even the peace of the grave as his case continues to unfold. PREMIUM TIMES outlines key developments from January to July.

Mohbad, known for hits like 'Feel Good' and 'KPK (Ko Por Ke)', died mysteriously at 27 on 12 September 2023, after receiving treatment from an unlicensed nurse. In the following months, a widespread movement for justice emerged, led by celebrities, family, and fans.

Despite efforts like exhumation, autopsy, a coroner's inquest, arrests, and DNA, the belief that 2024 would bring a resolution was unfounded. The year ended with Mohbad's body still unburied and lingering questions.

While fans hoped 2025 would finally deliver closure, it's already July, half the year gone, and a breakthrough appears no closer.

In this article, PREMIUM TIMES highlights the unfolding timeline of the controversy and ongoing demand for justice for the singer between January and July.

January: Local embalming of Mohbad

The year 2024 ended without justice for Mohbad, and the beginning of 2025 offered little hope of resolution.

On 11 January, Joseph Aloba, the late singer's father, revealed that his son's body had already been embalmed and placed on the staircase when he arrived at Mohbad's residence on the day of his death.

Mr Aloba urged the police to intensify their investigation to uncover the actual cause of his son's death. He also expressed disappointment in government authorities for failing to intervene promptly in the early stages of the incident.

Better life after son's death

In an interview with media personality Akin Abolade, popularly known as Mr LilGaga, Mr Aloba disclosed that his life had improved following his son's death.

He explained that Mohbad had planned to do many things for him, but his untimely death cut those plans short.

Mr Aloba believed that his son's spirit, alongside divine intervention, had sent people to support him.

Singing through grief

Addressing public criticism that he was capitalising on his son's death to advance his music career, Mr Aloba clarified during an interview with Silverbird TV that singing was his way of coping with grief.

He stressed that he taught Mohbad how to sing and found music the most natural outlet for his mourning.

Questioning Liam's paternity

Mr Aloba further raised concerns about the paternity of Mohbad's son, Liam, during a Silverbird Television interview.

He claimed Liam bore no resemblance to the family and insisted on a DNA test to confirm the child's biological connection.

He noted that if the test proved otherwise, he would accept Liam as his grandson, but criticised Liam's parents for not facilitating the test earlier.

Alleged will

Also in January, Mohbad's management dismissed claims by Mr Aloba that the singer had left a will.

In a statement posted on the late singer's Instagram page, the management labelled Mr Aloba's assertion as false and misleading.

Clashes at the press conference

In January, a World Press Conference held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, to demand justice for Mohbad, witnessed a public altercation between actor Yomi Fabiyi and Mohbad's mother, Abosede Olumiyi.

The dispute centred on allegations that Mohbad's brother, Adura, possessed video evidence related to the singer's death.

Fabiyi alleged on social media that Adura had demanded N3 million in Bitcoin in exchange for the footage, which led to his (Adura's) arrest.

Adura denied the allegation, claiming the chat originated from a friend who had purchased his old phone.

Mrs Olumiyi defended her son, insisting that if Adura knew anything about Mohbad's death, he would have come forward.

Iyabo Ojo's regret

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Iyabo Ojo regretted her call for Mohbad's exhumation.

Speaking on the 'Talk-To-B' podcast with Biola Adebayo Akinrinde, she voiced her disappointment over the prolonged burial and unresolved family disputes that followed the singer's exhumation over a year ago.

February: Court clears Naira Marley, others

In February, a Magistrate's Court sitting in Yaba, Lagos, ruled that Naira Marley, music promoter Samson 'Sam Larry' Eletu, Mohbad's childhood friend Owodunni 'Primeboy' Ibrahim, and his former manager, Opere Babatunde, were innocent of involvement in the singer's death.

Although they were arrested on allegations of bullying, harassment, and other offences, they were subsequently granted bail while the trial continued.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje ruled them innocent of the death allegations but directed the prosecution of Feyisayo Ogedengbe, the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, and Ayobami Sadiq, one of his associates.

Nurse's role

During a TikTok live session, Mr Aloba denied claims that he dismissed the nurse who treated Mohbad before his death. He emphasised that he had never met the nurse in person or online.

His response followed allegations by Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, who claimed in an interview with Chude Jideonwo that Mr Aloba disregarded her concerns regarding the nurse's involvement.

Jude Chukwuka attacked

Veteran actor Jude Chukwuka revealed that he was assaulted on a film set in Ikorodu, Lagos, by individuals who mistook him for Naira Marley's father.

Speaking to Seun Oloketuyi on YouTube, Chukwuka said the attackers believed he was related to the man accused of contributing to Mohbad's death.

Primeboy's lawsuit

Mohbad's best friend, Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy, filed a N50 million lawsuit against the singer's mother for alleged defamation.

Primeboy claimed that a video interview she granted in March 2024 contained libellous and malicious statements that damaged his reputation.

Withdrawn assault complaint

The Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions revealed that Mohbad had withdrawn his 2022 assault complaint against Naira Marley.

The complaint, lodged at Ilasan Police Station in Lekki on 8 October 2022, was withdrawn three days after an amicable settlement. This withdrawal contributed to Naira Marley's acquittal in court.

Wunmi's story

In an interview with TVC, Mohbad's widow, Omowunmi, disclosed that she met the singer at 13 via the 2go social app.

She revealed that she only learned about her husband's burial arrangements through the internet and claimed her father-in-law had attempted to bury Mohbad on the night of his death.

She also accused Mr Aloba of attempting to kidnap their son, Liam.

Liam's land

Mr Aloba criticised Mohbad for purchasing two plots of land in Liam's name, expressing his disapproval during a TikTok live session.

He remarked that he had never made similar gestures in Mohbad's name and questioned his son's decision.

Wunmi's safety

In a separate interview with Chude Jideonwo, Wunmi revealed that she had been receiving daily death threats through her social media platforms.

She stated that the situation had escalated to the point where she felt compelled to either speak out or remain silent at the risk of her life.

She also accused her father-in-law of being driven by a desire to claim Mohbad's assets.

March: Legal battles continue

Application to overturn the court decision

In March, Mr Aloba filed a petition at the Ikeja High Court seeking to overturn the DPP's legal advice that exonerated Naira Marley and others.

He applied for himself and the Aloba family, naming Lagos State's Attorney General, Lawal Pedro (SAN), and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins, as respondents.

Adura's arrest

Adura was arrested by police at the Magistrates' Court in Ogba, Lagos, along with his friend Ibrahim Koleosho, also known as King White, in connection with a phone sale dispute.

Adura's mother accused Yomi Fabiyi of orchestrating the arrest.

Auxiliary nurse testifies

Testifying before Justice C.A. Shotobi at the Coroner's Court in Ikorodu, nurse Feyisayo Ogedengbe stated that Mohbad had a severe reaction and began vomiting after she administered a tetanus injection.

She said she stepped out to obtain additional medical supplies and was later informed that the singer had started convulsing.

According to Ogedengbe, Mohbad's wife had indicated that such reactions were normal. After Mohbad was pronounced dead, his body was returned to the house around 8 pm, and the family went to Orchid Lekki Police Station to obtain a death certificate.

Naira Marley requests further investigation.

Through his lawyer, Olusola Okuwobi, Naira Marley called on the court to investigate Omowunmi and approximately 14 other individuals who were at Mohbad's house 48 to 72 hours before his death.

Testifying virtually, Naira Marley insisted he was out of the country at the time of Mohbad's death and denied allegations of threatening or assaulting him.

April: Renewed public interest

Fabiyi's petition to Tinubu

The Break the Silence Foundation, led by Yomi Fabiyi, wrote to President Bola Tinubu alleging that political interference and suppression of the police had ignored video evidence pointing to Mohbad's murder, which the police had ignored since December 2024.

Posthumous honours

At the 17th Headies Awards, Mohbad was posthumously awarded Best Street-Hop Artiste for his 'Ask About Me' hit single.

His widow and son received the award on his behalf to a standing ovation. Mohbad's collaboration with Chike, 'Egwu', also won the Headies Viewers' Choice award, and earned multiple posthumous nominations.

May: Financial disputes, unresolved autopsy

Autopsy costs

Mr Aloba revealed via TikTok that he paid N16 million to a pathologist for a second autopsy on Mohbad's body.

The disclosure came after the independent autopsy by forensic expert Uwom Eze was inconclusive regarding the cause of death.

GoFundMe allegations

Mr Aloba denied allegations of embezzling funds raised through a public GoFundMe campaign to seek justice for Mohbad.

He maintained that he spent N16 million on the autopsy and an additional N2 million on related expenses.

June: Awaiting judgment

A Lagos High Court scheduled a July 2 judgment in Mr Aloba's application to overturn the DPP's legal advice that cleared Naira Marley and others.

Justice Taiwo Olatokun fixed the date after hearing arguments from both sides, with Wahab Shittu representing Mr Aloba and Joke Amachree representing the respondents.

Sam Larry's "no assault" claim

Music promoter, Sam Larry Eletu, has denied assaulting or bullying the late singer, Mohbad. He made this known during an interview with social activist Martin Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

According to Sam Larry, the only encounter he had with Mohbad was when he approached him at a beach where the singer was shooting a music video, to demand the repayment of a N2 million debt.

He explained that singer Zlatan witnessed the incident.

Sam Larry further claimed that the petition Mohbad filed against him before his death was completely false.

He revealed that when the public began accusing him of bullying Mohbad and being responsible for his death, he reached out to Zlatan to clarify what truly transpired. However, Zlatan reportedly declined to speak on the matter

VDM's leaked voice recording

Moreover, VDM shared an alleged voice recording of a conversation between Sam Larry and Zlatan, discussing the circumstances surrounding Mohbad's death.

In the audio, Zlatan was heard speaking in Yoruba with Sam Larry, expressing his reluctance to get involved in the controversies linked to Mohbad's passing. He reportedly cited the backlash and trolling he faced after previously speaking out on social media.

However, VDM issued a 48-hour ultimatum to Zlatan, demanding that he publicly address the matter and explain his decision to remain silent during the initial calls for justice for Mohbad.

July: Ruling

In his ruling, Justice Olatokun dismissed the application filed by Mr Aloba, which sought to nullify the legal advice issued by the DPP and the subsequent court proceedings that cleared Naira Marley, Sam Larry, and others of involvement in his son's death.

The judge held that the Attorney General's powers to decide whether or not to prosecute were validly exercised.

Justice Olatokun further ruled that the Attorney General's authority, exercised through the DPP, could not be challenged.

Consequently, the reliefs sought by Mohbad's father were refused.

Speaking on behalf of Mr Aloba, Wahab Shittu stated that his client is prepared to challenge the decision on appeal.