Buhari stepped down in 2023 and retired to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State. His extended absence now raises questions about his recovery and return to Nigeria.

Former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari is receiving medical treatment in London, multiple sources have told PREMIUM TIMES.

The former president, who left office on 29 May 2023 after serving two terms, has been abroad since April. According to sources close to his family, Mr Buhari initially travelled to the United Kingdom for what was described as a routine medical check-up, but subsequently took ill.

"There are conflicting reports about when exactly he became unwell," a source said. "Some say he fell ill in Nigeria and was flown out. Others insist he only took ill after arriving in London for regular medical checks."

When contacted, Mr Buhari's longtime spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development.

"Following your enquiry, I wish to state as follows: It is true that the former president, Muhammadu Buhari, is unwell. He has been receiving treatment in the UK.

"You would recall he made it known that he was going for his annual medical check-up. He became ill there, but I am happy to announce to you that he is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment. We pray for his healthy recovery."

The nature of Mr Buhari's ailment and the identity of the hospital where he is being treated remain undisclosed. However, the development may revive public attention on his history of prolonged medical stays abroad during his presidency.

During his time in office between 2015 and 2023, Mr Buhari regularly sought medical care in London -- a trend that drew public criticism and sparked debates about the quality of healthcare in Nigeria. Some notable instances include:

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

· February 2016: Mr Buhari made his first medical trip to London for an undisclosed ailment, raising concerns about the state of Nigeria's own health infrastructure.

· June 2016: He returned to the UK to treat an ear infection, a trip that drew criticism from the Nigerian Medical Association for sidelining local expertise.

· January 2017: He spent 50 days in London for "routine medical check-ups." His office later extended the trip without disclosing any details of his condition.

· May 2017: Mr Buhari embarked on his most extended medical absence, spending 104 days in London, which stirred intense public concern about his fitness to govern.

At the height of his treatment regime, an apartment was reportedly secured for him near his hospital in central London to facilitate easier and discreet access to the facility.

Sources say his health improved significantly after he left office, but deteriorated again in April 2025. Since then, he has remained overseas receiving treatment.

Mr Buhari, 82, stepped down in 2023 and retired quietly to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State. His extended absence now raises questions about his recovery and whether he will return to Nigeria anytime soon.

As of press time, the Nigerian government has issued no official statement regarding his condition.