Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Major Road Projects

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday inaugurated two major road projects in Alimosho and Agege local government areas, reaffirming his administration's commitment to infrastructure development across the state.

The projects are the newly rehabilitated and dualised 3.86-kilometre Abaranje Road in the Igando-Ikotun Local Council Development Area (LCDA) and the 1.8-kilometre Dopemu Road in Agege, which has been renamed Babajide Sanwo-Olu Road in honour of the governor.

The inauguration was announced in a statement by the governor's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Abaranje project, Mr Sanwo-Olu described the project as a critical intervention aimed at addressing persistent flooding, enhancing mobility, and reducing travel time for commuters in the area.

"The reconstruction of this famous Abaranje Road is a testament to our determination to bring relief to residents and road users on this axis," he said.

"This project is more than road expansion--it is a life-changing infrastructure for citizens living along the corridor. Livelihoods previously lost to the road's poor condition have now been restored."

The upgraded road features reinforced concrete interlocking pavement, drainage systems, pedestrian walkways, and solar-powered streetlights--elements the governor said align with his administration's infrastructure renewal strategy under the T.H.E.M.E.S+ agenda.

He noted that Alimosho, Lagos' most populous local government area, has benefited significantly from government interventions aimed at easing traffic congestion and stimulating local economies.

"Aside from fostering connectivity, this infrastructure will galvanise the local economy and improve quality of life," Mr Sanwo-Olu added.

Prior to its rehabilitation, Abaranje Road was narrow, erosion-prone, and riddled with failed sections that made commuting difficult for residents and businesses.

Joining the governor at the event were his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, members of the Lagos State Executive Council, and community leaders.

While in Alimosho, Mr Sanwo-Olu also inspected the Ikotun Roundabout, a major traffic congestion point in the area, where he revealed plans to construct a flyover.

"Ikotun Roundabout is a critical intersection. There are traffic and street trading issues that we must resolve. We've done extensive assessments and will move in to tackle the problem decisively," he said.

The governor assured residents that the infrastructure rollout in Alimosho would continue.

"This won't be the last commissioning in Alimosho. We are committed to ensuring every part of Lagos feels the impact of our governance. Our goal is to leave behind world-class infrastructure that will serve generations."

Also speaking at the event, the Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Olufemi Daramola, said the projects were designed to reduce travel time, improve safety, and enhance connectivity for residents.

Traditional rulers and community leaders, including the Onikotun of Ikotun, Oba Azeez Gbadabiu Asiwaju, commended the governor for responding to their calls for development.

"This road will open up access to more communities and bring progress to our people," the monarch said.

December 2024 projects inaugurated

Wednesday's event comes months after the governor inaugurated another set of critical projects in Alimosho in December 2024. These include the Babafemi Dada Bridge and a network of four roads--Yinka Folarin, Jamiu Lawal, and Shalom Academy roads--spanning a total length of 1.8 kilometres.

The infrastructure includes a 250-meter-long bridge with a nine-meter-wide semi-rigid pavement and solar-powered streetlights, linking Igando to Ayobo and adjoining communities.

Speaking at that ceremony, Mr Sanwo-Olu said the completed works reflect the government's resolve to fulfill its promises under the T.H.E.M.E.S.+ agenda, which prioritises traffic management and transportation.

"This is not just a road and bridge--it is a reaffirmation of our commitment to building infrastructure that meets both immediate and long-term needs," he said.

"With this project, commute time between Ayobo and Igando has been slashed from over an hour to just 15 minutes."

The project also created over 342 direct jobs and boosted related industries, including construction, steel, solar lighting, and local suppliers.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged residents to take ownership of the infrastructure, noting that its maintenance is crucial to sustainability.

"You are the direct beneficiaries of this development. I encourage all CDAs and residents to treat this project as your own and ensure its preservation," the governor said.

According to Mr Daramola, the December projects have significantly improved connectivity in the LASU-Iba corridor and provided a shorter, more efficient link to neighbouring communities, including Ayetoro-Lafenwa in Ogun State.

"The successful delivery of these roads and the bridge has alleviated traffic, supported economic growth, and demonstrated the administration's unwavering commitment to improving the quality of life in Lagos," he said.