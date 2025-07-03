Abuja — Coalition leaders, including former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Labour Party in 2023 election, Peter Obi, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and ex-Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday took over control of African Democratic Party, ADC, as the platform to unseat President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

This is even as crisis seems to be brewing in the party, following the take over as some members of the party were opposed the development.

While some party members, including its 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu; National Publicity Secretary, Dr Musa Matara, and some concerned stakeholders resisted the adoption of the party, the executives of the party in Kebbi State, however, described the take over as a welcome development.

But the party's chairman, Ralph Okey Nwosu, and secretary, Alhaji Baba Abdullahi, stepped down for the coalition's Interim National Chairman, Senator David Mark, and Interim National Secretary, Rauf Aregbesola, to take over.

Some ministers in President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and former members of the National Working Committee, NWC, of the All Progressives Congress, APC, also joined the anti-Tinubu coalition.

Roll Call

Some of those at the event were former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former governor of Cross River State, Liyel Imoke; and, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Engr. Babachir Lawal.

Also present were former APC NWC members, including a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; former spokesman of the APC, Malam Bolaji Abdullahi; former Caretaker National Secretary of APC, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe; and, former National Vice Chairman, Northwest, of the APC, Salihu Lukman.

The roll call also included former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi; former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN; and former Sports Minister, Mr Solomon Dalung.

Others were former governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai; Gen. Tunde Ogbeha, retd, former National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus; former Kwara State governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed; former governor of Adamawa State, Jubrilla Bindow; former Imo State governor, Emeka Ihedioha; former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, retd; Senator Ishaku Abbo; Senator Dino Melaye; senator representing the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Senator Ireti Kingibe; and activist, Aisha Yesufu.

The list also included former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba; former Edo State governor, Prof. Oserheimen Osunbor; Senator Lee Maeba; former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar; former Benue State governor, Gabriel Suswan; Ovation publisher, Aare Dele Momodu; former presidential adviser, Kashim Imam; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; Dr Mani Ibrahim; Ms Lauretta Onochie; ex-Rivers governor, Celestine Omehia; Maryam Inna Ciroma; Senator Aishatu Binani; former governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada; former deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi; and Senator Victor Umeh.

Kachikwu, others kick

In a swift response to takeover the party, the 2023 presidential candidate of ADC, Dumebi Kachikwu, said the Atiku-led group was in some form of alliance with the former leadership of the party, led by Ralph Nwosu.

He said tenure of the Nwosu-led executive lapsed on August 21, 2022, adding that parading himself as the ADC chairman has been the subject of various litigations in different courts across the country.

Kachikwu said: "It is with the greatest amusement that I watched the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led group announce its takeover of the national leadership of African Democratic Congress. As is expected, I have been inundated with a lot of calls and messages seeking my reaction to the unfolding drama.

"From the foregoing, I want to then pose the following questions: Can you build something on nothing? Can you shave a man's hair in his absence? Can you enter a man's house through the back door and declare yourself the landlord?

"These yesterday's men who represent a bad chapter in Nigeria's past have bought a bad market from a man who represents a bad chapter in ADC's past. Nigerians have watched in amazement as this group of mostly geriatrics shopped around for a party to prosecute their 'chopping must continue' ambition.

"We are a nation lacking in the basics, which majority are poor but here we are watching those who set our nation on fire saying they are the fire brigade.

"No, you are not; you are a bunch of greedy and selfish old men who believe that political power is your birthright. You stand for nothing, other than your interests and will pay any price to hold political office.

"Nigerians are tired of your generation and reject everything you have to offer, which is nothing. Nigerians yearn for new names, new faces, fresh ideas and progressive ideals.

"If you seek to be a part of the ADC, do the proper thing and come through the front door. We are a party of decent and well-behaved people. Our brand of opposition is one that not only opposes but also proposes something that your group is not conversant with.

"I strongly suspect that you will be shopping for another party very soon and as you do that, we the members of African Democratic Congress wish you a Bon Voyage."

ADC stakeholders kick against adoption of party

Similarly, some concerned stakeholders of the party also took a swipe at the acceptance speech delivered by Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as Interim National Secretary of the party, noting that the party iwas not a one-man project.

The stakeholders, comprising youth leaders, women leaders, state party executives, and ward coordinators nationwide, said Aregbesola's appointment lacked due process, transparency, and the broad-based legitimacy expected in a democratic political party.

The party's National Publicity Secretary, Dr Musa Matara, in a statement, said the party is not a private coalition platform to be hijacked by any elite group or individuals.

He said: "While we appreciate the enthusiasm with which Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola delivered his acceptance speech as Interim National Secretary of ADC, we must urgently and firmly reject the premise and process behind this appointment that lacks due process, transparency, and the broad-based legitimacy expected in a democratic political party.

"The ADC is not a private coalition platform to be hijacked by any elite group or individuals regardless of how eloquent or ideologically polished their speeches may sound.

"Our party has structures, leadership organs, youth and women wings, and constitutional guideline, none of which was consulted or respected in the announcement of this so-called appointment."

Emergence of coalition has made APC stronger -- KEYAMO

Reacting to the development yesterday, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, said: "What happened earlier today (yesterday) with the movement of the so-called 'coalition' into the ADC is the greatest factor that has strengthened the APC, ahead of the 2027 elections. Let me explain.

"By law, you cannot operate from, or belong to, two or multiple political parties, so it is safe to say that their open declaration for ADC today is a clear abandonment of their previous parties. In fact, belonging to two political parties is a ground for disqualification in an election.

"Therefore, the emergence of ADC, as currently constituted marks the formal dismemberment of the PDP, hitherto Nigeria's strongest opposition Party. Majority of the old guard in the PDP (who have apparently lost control of the Party) have been pushed out of the party by the Younger Turks within the PDP.

"That is why the gathering today was a conglomerate of 'former this' and 'former that' of the PDP. No matter how you look at it, this is just Atiku's faction of PDP in desperate search for the 2027 presidential ticket - nothing more, nothing less.

"The other addition to the so-called 'coalition' is a sprinkling of APC members, who actually worked against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the last election and one or two APC leaders who lost their constituencies to opposition parties in 2023.

"Their movement, therefore, takes NOTHING away from the APC. It is actually better for the APC because it is just a case of totally extracting the germ that was eating the cola nut from within.

"The person who the old, cunning guards want to take for a ride in all of this is Peter Obi. They want his votes, but don't want to give him their presidential ticket because this is Atiku's show simpliciter.

"That is why David Mark is the interim chairman. Those who know politics know what I am saying. But if you do not give Peter Obi the presidential ticket, you lose his supporters. It is as simple as that. And how can you make someone who won two regions in the last election (South-East and South-South) a running mate to the person who won only one region (North-East)?

"Therefore, when the dust settles, you will discover that PDP and the Labour Party have lost something, the ADC have only gained something like a caricature, but the APC has lost ABSOLUTELY nothing.

"What this all means is that since the 2023 elections, the APC has become stronger, while the opposition parties have been fragmented and have become weaker. Those who have defected to the APC since 2023 (the governors, senators, honourable members, etc) put side-by-side with a small handful who have left the APC, who would you rather have in your ranks? That is where lies the key to the whole analyses.

"For now, let us face governance and allow them exercise their constitutional right to associate and assemble."

Matara not our member -- Nwosu

But in a swift response, Nwosu, who declared Matara a persona non-grata in the party, said: "Anybody who writes anything or says anything against what we have done today is not an ADC member.

"Where has this person featured in any of your television programmes or media interviews as speaking for ADC? We shouldn't be apologetic. We have to be ready for this battle."

Our excos untouched, says Kebbi ADC

Following the adoption of the party by the anti-Tinubu coalition, the chairperson of ADC in Kebbi State, Hajia Hauwa Muhammad, said members of the executives remained untouched.

Muhammad, in a chat with Vanguard, said the adoption was a welcome development, adding that new entrants are warmly welcomed to ADC.

She said: "We are solidly behind the coalition and the choice of our party as a platform to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

"Nigerians deserve better governance and, therefore, require the support of all of us to show the current government the way out and we are working towards that."

Tinubu embarking on state capture --Mark

Speaking after taking over as the interim chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark accused President Bola Tinubu of embarking on total state capture, while Nigerians wallow in misery.

He said Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda had turned 'Renewed Hopelessness', adding that the president was fiddling while the country burned.

He said: "Let it be known to all, that this coalition of national political opposition groups goes beyond gaining political power. It is a concerted effort to rebuild the crumbling pillars of Nigeria's democracy.

"Today marks the beginning of what we believe would be a long, difficult and tedious journey. However, it is a journey we are prepared to undertake, united in our collective belief that no price or sacrifice is too high in the service of our fatherland.

"It is on record that within two years of the current administration coming to power, it has hijacked all democratic institutions, and sent our country on a creeping descent into total civilian dictatorship.

"The blatant destabilisation and infiltration of all major opposition political parties is aimed at achieving only one objective: to enhance total state capture and leave Nigerians with no alternative or options in 2027. This coalition is to prevent our country's descent into a one-party state.

"We have never seen a government so much at home with corruption, a government that disdains accountability in all ramifications. A government is more concerned with the next election than the survival of the ordinary Nigerians.

"This coalition is, therefore, for all Nigerians who share in our belief that all of us, the young and the old, man and woman, rich and poor, living with disabilities or not, town dwellers or villagers, all have the patriotic duty to save our country," Mark said.

Coalition in talks with govs

Asked how the coalition could use the ADC to wrest power from the APC, considering the fact that some opposition governors were defecting to the ruling party, one of the coalition leaders said they were in talks with some APC governors, especially in the north.

"If I told you the number of APC governors in the north who are talking to us, you would be shocked. So, there is no issue about us having support from across Nigeria.

"It is a straight fight between the north and the south. No governor is going to defect to the APC in the north," he stated.

Why I resigned from APC --Amaechi

In a new twist, former Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, yesterday, officially announced his resignation from the APC, noting that Nigeria was destroyed and required a complete change.

Speaking after unveiling of the interim executive of the ADC, in Abuja, the former minister said things had become so bad that Nigerians could hardly afford to eat because there is no money to buy food, adding that inflation was at its peak.

Amaechi, who said he resigned from the APC, expressed surprise that he was not expelled from the party after he warned them not to send invitations to him for meetings.

Asked why he decided not to join and support the Bola Tinubu government, he said: "No, it's not about changing the government, if it is about changing the government, there is no need of changing the government, it's about changing Nigeria

"Nigeria is destroyed. People can't eat. People can't buy food. There's no money to buy food. Everything is gone. Inflation is at its peak. And the Federal Government is busy going around trying to hijack election. INEC is helping them to hijack election.

"What must happen here is that we must start not just a party, but a movement, it must be a movement that brings in Nigerians to their take over government, not us."

On why he left the APC, Amaechi said: "I left APC last night. I never attended one meeting, the last time they invited me I warned them. I was surprised that I wasn't even expelled because I warned them in writing.

"They don't even invite me to any meeting. You can't be in a club where the majority of people are stealing and you don't say anything.

"I have never believed that Tinubu is material to govern the country, I have never, because now, people want (Muhammadu) Buhari to come back. What happens in Nigeria is that when a new government takes over, it becomes worse than the previous government, which makes people say let the previous government come back.

"People are asking for Buhari because things were better during Buhari's administration."

I support coalition but will remain in PDP -- Lamido

In his immediate reaction yesterday, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, said he remains open to any democratic arrangement by patriotic Nigerians to end President Bola Tinubu's reign in 2027.

Lamido, in an interview with Vanguard, explained that although he fully supports the adoption of the ADC, he would remain in the PDP, based on principle.

The former governor said: "I'm open to any arrangement that can confront the APC and rescue Nigeria. I'll support those who share that goal. I'll campaign with them. But my platform is the PDP. Even though it's very sick, I will stay and fight for its survival."

Obi submitted a one-term proposal --Tanko

Also, the National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Mr Yunusa Tanko said, yesterday, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, has submitted his one-term proposal to the coalition for consideration.

Tanko, who spoke at a chieftaincy ceremony in Gombe, on Tuesday, said Obi had laid down his proposal before the coalition.

He said: "We have presented it to the coalition. It is there for them to make a decision. But we are confident it can work. This is a pronouncement rooted in integrity, and Peter Obi embodies that.

"What Nigeria needs now are leaders with integrity. That shows you how prepared and focused he is. Even stabilising electricity alone will solve a multitude of problems.

"He is promising that under his leadership, Nigeria will become an exporting country again. Planes will no longer leave our airports empty."

PDP warns defectors

However, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, vowed to take decisive action against those undermining the party.

The warning came against the backdrop of some party members who graced the unveiling of the new ADC in Abuja yesterday.

Acting National Chairman of the party, Ambassador Umar Damagum, made the vow at a briefing during a meeting of the party's National Working Committee, NWC, in Abuja.

Addressing journalists alongside other NWC members, Damagum emphasised the PDP's unity and resilience, ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He said: "If you are a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, we are drawing a line for those who go out to de-market the party. We are watching, and we will take appropriate action at the right time.

"To the APC, I send a clear message: you may continue to harass and attempt to lure our members, but the 2027 election will be determined by the Nigerian people, not by your manoeuvres.

"It is time for you to reflect and correct your ways. The issues of hunger, insecurity and the arbitrary treatment of Nigerians are overwhelming and unacceptable.

"We are in a democracy, and the voices of the people must be heard. As I've said before, we are not a conquered people, we are law-abiding citizens who deserve to be listened to.

"To those contemplating leaving, I advise against it. There is no party as accommodating as ours. But if they choose to go, I wish them well, though I am confident they will return."

Adeleke not joining coalition -- Osun PDP chair

Following the announcement of the coalition, the PDP chairman in Osun State, Mr Sunday Bisi, disclosed that Governor Ademola Adeleke has nothing to do with the group.

He distanced the party from any coalition under whatever guise, saying the PDP remains intact in the state.

"We remain with PDP. Governor Ademola Adeleke also remains in the PDP. We are in PDP, we are not going anywhere. I can assure you, we are not going anywhere," Bisi said.