Nigeria: Buhari 'Doing Well' After Illness in UK - Garba Shehu

A former Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said that the former president is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment in the United Kingdom.

He stated this on Wednesday while reacting to a question that sought to confirm whether the former president was unwell.

"Following your enquiry, I wish to state as follows:

"It is true that the former president, Muhammadu Buhari is unwell. He has been receiving treatment in the UK.

"You would recall he made it known that he was going for his annual medical check-up.

"He became ill there, but I am happy to announce to you that he is doing well in his recovery while receiving treatment.

"We pray for his healthy recovery," Shehu reacted.

While in power, Buhari travelled to London, the United Kingdom, for routine medical check-ups.

He stopped at some point as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

In 2017, he spent over 100 days in London, treating an undisclosed ailment.