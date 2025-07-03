Nigeria: 6 Killed, Many Injured As Bandits, Vigilantes Clash in Kwara

Six people have been killed in a gun battle between bandits and security operatives in Gada Woro, along Patigi Road near Gbugbu in Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The victims include five vigilantes and a police officer. Two soldiers, two police officers, and about six vigilantes were also said to have sustained gunshot wounds during the confrontation on Monday.

Among the deceased vigilantes were Mohammed Nma Dsuru from Kokodo, Yanda from Lafiagi, and Ndagi Saraka from Edogi.

Daily Trust gathered that the bandits, said to be in their hundreds, challenged the joint security team to a gunfight inside the forest, which was taken up by the operatives.

Some of the injured were later referred to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for treatment.

One of the viral videos of the confrontation inside the forest was seen by our correspondent.

According to residents, the incident began on Saturday following the abduction of a popular agrochemical dealer who had just returned from Hajj.

He was taken from his home in the Taiwo area around 1:00 a.m. after bandits stormed the community on motorcycles and outgunned the local vigilantes.

Another attack occurred on Sunday, during which a point of sale operator, Alhaji Yaman, and another resident, Usman, were abducted. Vigilantes succeeded in rescuing only one of the victims.

Residents claimed that local informants may be aiding the attackers, as several of the victims were young and well-known businessmen in the area.

Efforts to get a response from the police spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire Adeyemi, were not successful. Calls and messages sent to her phone were not returned.

However, a vigilante leader in one of the affected towns, identified as Commander Gana Gbugbu, confirmed the incident on Wednesday night.

"This issue is becoming unbearable. I am at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital right now to check on six of my boys who were shot.

"They have been left unattended since they arrived three days ago.

"One has a broken leg from gunshots, and another is in serious pain, but no help is coming because we do not have money", he said.

He explained that "We lost five vigilantes and one police officer. Two police officers and two soldiers were also injured. The bandits are many and well armed. Over four hundred came on the first day and openly challenged us.

"This is beyond what one hundred soldiers can handle. We need a massive deployment of the army, working with our boys, to dislodge them from the forest", he added.