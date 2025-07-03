Nigeria Woos Foreign Airlines As Ethiopian's Frequencies Hit 31

Ethiopian Airlines has increased its frequencies into Nigeria with the second daily flight to Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

The second flight touched down at the Airport around 7:50 pm on Tuesday to a warm reception by officials of the Federal Government, airport authorities, stakeholders, travel partners, among others.

With the additional flight, the airline has increased its frequencies to Nigeria to 31 flights weekly, operating from Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu with the federal government welcoming the expansion and declaring its airspace open for all foreign airlines.

Permanent Secretary Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr. Ibrahim Kana said the addition of another flight by Ethiopian Airlines aligns with the government's desire to develop Lagos as a hub for aviation in Africa.

He said, "For us in Nigeria and the Ministry of Aviation, our dream is to see that Lagos becomes a hub. And in no distant future, ladies and gentlemen, I can guarantee you that where we are standing here will be the hub for many airlines. If Ethiopian Airlines can serve Addis Ababa as a hub, Lagos Airport too is going to be a hub. Ethiopian airlines can fly as many flights as they wish.

"Our dream is to make Lagos to continually be the capital of Africa in terms of business and commerce. And that we can achieve through aviation and aerospace activities. No doubt Ethiopian Airlines has blazed the trail once again, moving people and goods all across Africa.

"The Ministry of Aviation will continue to give you all the support that you desire and request from us. And we will continue to give you all the support that Ethiopian Airlines requires.

"Similarly, all other airlines that want to fly into Nigeria, you are welcome. Ethiopian Airlines is challenging you. The Ministry of Aviation of Nigeria is challenging you. Lagos is welcoming each and every one. We have Abuja, Enugu, Port Harcourt Airport and indeed Kano airports. These airports are wide open for all international airlines to fly in and out of Nigeria. Nigeria is ready for business. This is the new agenda."

Area Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firiehiwot Mekonnen explained that the flight departed with a full load of 147 passengers in Economy and 8 in Business Class while the arriving flight from Addis Ababa came with 114 passengers in Economy and 1 passenger in Business Class.

She said, "The full load shows Nigerians' love and support for Ethiopian Airlines.

Ethiopian Airlines has been serving Nigeria since independence in 1960, which will mark our uninterrupted and committed operation to Nigeria 65 years in November 2025, and there will be a big celebration to mark this.

"We have always been here through thick and thin, through good and bad. Even when other airlines stayed away, we sacrificed to stand side by side with Nigeria, which happened, for example, when Abuja Airport was closed for repairs and it was only Ethiopian Airlines that flew to Kaduna Airport.

Ethiopian Airlines is the first African airline to introduce the first B787 Dreamliner to Africa, the first to fly A350 in Africa and recently the first A350-1000 in Africa specifically to Nigeria as part of our commitment to always give Nigeria the best."

According to her, with the additional flight, Ethiopian Airlines is further dedicating itself to serving Nigerians with more flexibility and affordable flight options

"This additional flight brings Ethiopian Airlines frequency in Nigeria to 31 weekly flights from all stations Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Enugu and 14 weekly flights to/from Lagos with early morning, mid-day and evening departures which makes Ethiopian airlines the most preferred by passengers for its flexible and convenient options.

"With this second daily flight, we can connect all of our 66 African destinations within 12 hours of flight time. There will be no need for layovers as there are instant connections available to Asia, Middle East, India, and Africa & to the rest of 150 global destinations.

"We expect that our passengers will take advantage of this second frequency and the opportunity it offers to them."