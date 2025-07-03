Nigeria: Blue Economy Ministry, National Policy Attracted Greater Attention to Maritime Sector - Shippers' Council

3 July 2025
Leadership (Abuja)

The executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers' Council (NSC), Dr Akutah Pius, has stated that the creation of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy and the launch of the national blue economy policy have drawn greater attention to the nation's ports.

When he led the delegation of the Council's management staff on a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Dr Akutah said President Bola Tinubu's creation of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry is part of the current administration's economic diversification strategy.

According to the Shippers' Council boss, the purpose of the visit to NAN was to forge a strategic partnership, deepen ties, and strengthen cooperation between the two agencies.

The NSC boss emphasised the need for Nigerians to understand the immense opportunities available within the Marine and Blue Economy sector, particularly in investment.

He further stressed that a partnership with the media would help the council promote its work and educate the public on developments within the maritime space.

He explained that this directly supports NSC's mandate of delivering efficient port services, fostering a competitive regulatory environment, and protecting stakeholders' interests and private sector investments under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

According to Dr Akutah, significant infrastructure has been developed across the ports, and the council must communicate these strides to Nigerians and landlocked neighbouring countries that may benefit from Nigeria's port facilities.

In his remarks, NAN's managing director, Mr Ali Muhammad, described Dr Akutah as a media-friendly leader with a deep passion for the Marine and Blue Economy, clearly reflected in the reforms underway at the NSC under his leadership.

While commending the efforts of the various agencies under the ministry, he emphasised the need for increased public awareness. He said this is where a partnership with NAN would be mutually beneficial, noting that the agency remains the largest news content provider on the African continent.

