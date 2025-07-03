Nigeria: Imo Govt Demolishes Criminal Hideout, Arrests Others

In a bold and uncompromising move to sanitise the state and reclaim public spaces from the grip of criminality, the Imo State government has demolished a notorious criminal hideout in Ama Hausa, Owerri.

The hideout, which served as a hub for drug peddling, gun running and all manner of illicit activities, was brought down during a high-impact operation led by the governor's special adviser on monitoring and compliance, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri.

This decisive operation, captured in a now-circulating video, underscores the Uzodimma-led administration's zero-tolerance policy on crime and its unwavering commitment to restoring law and order across the state.

According to Nze Nwaneri, the targeted structure had long been under surveillance after being identified as a den for hardened criminals who specialises in trafficking hard drugs, illegal arms, and aiding other violent crimes that have threatened the peace and security of residents, following a tip off by a patriotic citizen who brought it to the attention of the state government.

"Our message is clear, Imo State will not be a safe haven for criminals. We are going after every syndicate, every drug peddler, and every gun runner. No one is above the law, and no criminal enterprise will be tolerated," Hon. Nwaneri declared during the operation.

He revealed that multiple suspects were apprehended at the scene and have been handed over to relevant security agencies for interrogation and prosecution.

In a significant show of solidarity, leaders and members of the Hausa community in Imo State have lauded the government's decisive action. They described the demolition as a welcome relief, noting that it will help cleanse their community of the few bad elements tarnishing their image and threatening peaceful coexistence.

They commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for his courage and fairness, reaffirming their continued support for all genuine efforts to rid the state of crime, regardless of who is involved.

The government calls on landlords, market unions, and community leaders to be vigilant and report suspicious activities within their domains. "Anyone aiding or harbouring criminals will be treated as an accomplice and dealt with accordingly.

"Imo State is on a renewed path of safety and progress, and under the current administration, criminals have no place to hide."