Nigeria: Don't Break the Law - Tinubu Counsels Nigerians in Saint Lucia

3 July 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

President Tinubu said that based on what his hosts told him, Nigerians in Saint Lucia have demonstrated good character.

For the second day, President Bola Tinubu interacted with Nigerians living in Saint Lucia, promising to resolve some of the issues raised by the Nigerians diplomatically.

While President Tinubu met with Nigerians at the official residence of Saint Lucia's Prime Minister, Philip Pierre, on Tuesday night, he met with them again on Wednesday at the Windjammer Resort, his abode during his state visit.

The Nigerians In Diaspora Commission Chairman, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, organised the meeting and invited various Nigerian professionals and students living in Saint Lucia.

The NIDCOM chairman said Nigeria is proud of what Nigerians contribute to Saint Lucia and hopes they will remember home. She thanked President Tinubu for coming to the meeting.

Smart Duah, President of Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation, NIDO, informed the Nigerian leader of some of the problems Nigerians are encountering, particularly the cost of a work permit, which is $2,500 yearly.

He also urged the president to establish a diplomatic presence in Saint Lucia as urgently as possible, a plan President Tinubu has already committed to.

Festus Iwuagwu, a Nigerian priest resident in Saint Lucia, said the high turnout at the meeting indicated Nigerians' love and respect for President Tinubu.

Olugbemisola Ogunlusi, who moved to Saint Lucia after graduating as a paediatrician at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, said she was happy President Tinubu visited Saint Lucia.

Ms Ogunlusi and her husband migrated to the country 19 years ago and raised children who are medical doctors. However, her husband returned home and was appointed the chief medical director of one of the new federal medical centres.

"Since you arrived, you have propagated Nigeria more than ever thought", she told President Tinubu. She wished President Tinubu a safe journey home.

President Tinubu said that, based on what his hosts told him, Nigerians in Saint Lucia have demonstrated good character. He urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of Nigeria.

He said, "My plea to you all: continue to be of good behaviour, don't break the law."

Sharing his experience as a student in the United States five decades ago, President Tinubu urged the Saint Lucian Nigerians to remain focused and work hard.

"Life is about working hard, being consistent, he said.. "For the professionals living here, our government will not abandon you. But you must work hard. It is our job to help you succeed. "

President Tinubu promised to resolve some of the issues diplomatically.

He also informed Nigerians about his government's efforts to restore economic stability.

"We inherited a country that was near bankruptcy. But we have been able to rescue the economy. Nigeria has recovered. We have made the smuggling of our oil unattractive. We have stopped chasing forex papers at the Central Bank of Nigeria," he said.

President Tinubu stated that although Nigeria's per capita income is low, his administration is working to improve it.

The Nigerians gifted the president a portrait in his image, made by Doris, a medical student and artist.

BAYO ONANUGA

Special Adviser to the President,

(Information and Strategy)

June 3, 2025

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.